Marvel Star Anthony Mackie’s Kids Didn’t Recognize Him As Captain America

Anthony Mackie’s youngest sons didn’t recognize that he was Captain America. The Marvel star talked to Entertainment Tonight about the aftermath of the Disney+ series. For a guy who was concerned about being the first letdown project from the MCU, it looks like he had nothing to be worried about. Mackie explained that he got to watch all six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with his kids. His five-year-old, in particular, didn’t put the picture together that his Dad was the one playing Sam Wilson on-screen. The older ones were a bit shocked but didn’t ruin the illusion for him. Their father is very proud to be able to share that moment with the entire group over popcorn. However, he couldn’t help making light of that bit of magic.

“My little ones, they looked at it, and we’re all sitting in the living room. Like I make my gourmet popcorn, and we’re eating the popcorn. They’re looking at the screen, and they’re looking at me, once the popcorn is gone," he laughed. "They’re like, ‘Dad, that guy looks just like you!’ I said that I know. The five-year-old goes, ‘He sounds like you too!’ So, the older two are like, I can’t believe these dudes aren’t getting it. But, they can’t put together that I’m on TV and on the couch at the same time. The little one goes, “You know Dad, you could be Captain America.’ I was like thanks, man I appreciate it.”

“It’s funny because, I’ve watched all the episodes with my sons and their reactions were so funny. And I became a spectator, I became an audience member and was able to let go of it and watch it with them. So, it was a lot of fun. I had never had the experience of just sitting back and enjoying it as a parent, instead of an actor in the show,” he revealed. “The overwhelming appreciation and love is something I expected because I’m a cup half full kind of guy. Just because there’s one annoying person on the Internet, that doesn’t cancel out the millions of good people on the Internet. I just look at it that way.”

Mackie talked to EW about his new suit and how he feels Sam brings new flavor to being Captain America.

"Remember, he's a counselor and he's a regular guy who just happened to become an Avenger. There's no superpowers, there's no super-suit, there's no super-serum. He's just a guy. I love the idea of him moving through life as Captain America, as someone who brings peace and change instead of destruction and physical force."

"It's the same people I've been working with on these movies for eight years now," Mackie said. "So to go from my first day to now becoming Cap with the same people was really special. Everybody shared in it, from the props team to wardrobe, from the camera department to the people in the office. It was really a collective effort."

