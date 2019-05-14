Did Agents of SHIELD Reveal Captain America’s Secret Children?

Avengers: Endgame brought Captain America’s story to a close in a romantic fashion. While traveling through time to collect the Infinity Stones, Cap saw Peggy Carter during a period he missed out while frozen in ice. When he went back through time to return the Infinity Stones to their proper places, he decided to stay behind in the past and live out a life married to Peggy.

This has brought up some questions about the rules of time travel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It left fans wondering who Peggy was married to — Cap or someone else — in the original timeline.

Looking back, there’s one more question left unanswered. An episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD raises the question of whether or not Captain America and Peggy Carter had children.

In Captain America: Civil War, the then elderly Peggy died. Captain America served as a pallbearer at her funeral.

In following Agents of SHIELD episode, “Emancipation,” Phil Coulson readers Carter’s obituary in a newspaper. The obituary notes that she was married and had two children. Knowing now that Cap goes back in time to marry Peggy, does that mean those two children are also the children of Steve Rogers?

We don’t know the answer for sure, but it hinges on the time travel question. Does the Marvel Cinematic Universe now follow a different timeline than the one where Peggy got married and had those children? Or was Steve Rogers always her husband and she kept his identity a secret?

Peggy talked about her husband like he was someone other than Captain America. Here’s a quote from Peggy during an interview in the 1950s, shown as part of the Smithsonian exhibit Captain America visits in Captain America: The Winter Soldier:

“That was a difficult winter. A blizzard had trapped half our battalion behind the German line. Steve… Captain Rogers, he fought his way through a Hydra blockade that had pinned our allies down for months. He saved over a thousand men, including the man who would… who would become my husband as it turned out.”

We don’t know what point in time Captain America goes back to in order to be with Peggy. It could be that she did marry someone else and that person died or they split up. Or she may be making up a story here, or coyly referring to the fact that Captain America is her husband. It’s unclear.

But if Cap is her husband — first or second — it is possible that Cap’s offspring are out there in the Marvel Universe. Whether they would have any of his super soldier powers or a role to play in the Marvel Universe remains to be seen.

Do you think Peggy’s children are Captian America’s? Let us know in the comments.

