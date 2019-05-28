Marvel’s Chris Hemsworth on Thor: “I’d Still Love to Do More”

Avengers: Endgame brought Marvel Studios‘ Infinity Saga to an end. The film also ended the superhero careers of several of Marvel’s biggest stars, including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Steve Rogers as Captain America, to a close. But what about Thor? Marvel’s Norse god of thunder abdicated his position as All-Father of the Asgardians, leaving Valkyrie as the new All-Mother, and went into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Could Thor appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Are there more spacefaring adventure movies like Thor: Ragnarok in store for Marvel fans? Could we see Thor travel to some of the other realms of the World Tree?

Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, isn’t sure what Marvel’s plans for the Odinson are, but he’d love to be a part of them. “I’d still love to do more, to be honest,” Hemsworth says in a profile piece in Variety. “And I don’t know what the plan is. I feel like we’ve opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go…But I’ll use that in other places and other characters if it’s the end here.”

Thor’s story in Avengers: Endgame saw him struggling with his emotional and mental state after failing to stop Thanos from snapping away half of all life in the universe. That distress resulted in Thor taking on a slacker lifestyle and manifested physically with him becoming out of shape and developing a “Lebowski belly.” The profile reveals that Marvel planned to revert Thor to his physically-fit form at some point during the movie, but Hemsworth fought that decision and won out.

“I like that anything goes. You’re not locked into expectations,” Hemsworth said playing that different version of Thor. “I enjoyed that version of Thor. It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own.

“People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant. Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus. You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around. And then you get sick of it when people come up and grab your belly. ‘Don’t grab me like that!’ I know how my wife felt when strangers would come up and rub her belly.”

