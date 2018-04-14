Marvel Cinematic Universe Gets a 10th Anniversary LEGO Poster

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is celebrating its 10th anniversary and LEGO is getting in on the celebration.

The LEGO Group created its own version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 10th anniversary poster featuring all the same characters that were in the live-action version but in LEGO minifigure form.

The biggest part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10th anniversary is the upcoming release of Avengers: Infinity War, which finally sees the Mad Titan Thanos come to Earth to collect the Infinity Stones. The film’s writers have stated that the film is both the finale of the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as an origin story for Thanos.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” writer Stephen McFeely said during a press visit to the Avengers: Infinity War set. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.

“One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely continued. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.