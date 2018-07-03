Marvel Studios to Continue Expanding Cosmic Side of Cinematic Universe

Future movies will continue to expand the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at a press event for Ant-Man and The Wasp, Feige opened up about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future which will head in a direction he holds close to his heart.

“I love it and that’s why we didn’t wait very long to get that, I’d say,” Feige said. “Thor was the beginning of that, Tesseract in Cap as well but no I love it because I love space stuff and I love the kind of stories you can tell. And Avengers: Infinity War is a great example of that.”

The cosmic expansion will continue with Captain Marvel, which releases in March of 2019 and will feature scenes both Earth-based and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cosmos. Characters such as Captain Marvel, along with the Earth-based heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man, will also carry the torch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward, as Feige says they are “very important” to the future.

“I mean, all of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige said.

Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Black Panther are no strangers to the cosmic side of Marvel Comics despite many of their other stories being Earth-based.

“I think it would be amazing, another 10 years, another 20 films or so,” Feige said of the studio’s future. “We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, which people had never even heard of.”

With Feige teasing characters like Nova appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, the cosmic expansion appears to be imminent.

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.