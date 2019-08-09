Marvel Cinematic Universe Has an Easter Egg That Spans Centuries

There might not be a franchise in history packed with more Easter eggs than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bringing several different film series into one connected storyline was an incredibly ambitious project for Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, but the risks certainly paid off, and it has allowed them take characters and references from one film to the next without batting an eye. So it should come as no surprise that one Marvel fan has discovered a link between multiple MCU films over the course of a decade, and it’s been hiding right in front of our faces.

In the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame, Hulk and Rocket went to a town on the coast of Norway, which had been converted by Valkyrie into New Asgard. When the two Avengers drive up to the town they pass a sign that mentions New Asgard sitting on the land that was formerly known as Tonsberg. If you’ve paid close attention to the MCU, you’ve definitely seen that name before.

As pointed out by a fan on Reddit, Tonsberg, Norway has been a part of the lore of the MCU for centuries. In the image that the fan posted, you’ll see the town of Tonsberg pop up a total of four times in four different movies.

Tonsberg first appears in Thor, where it’s revealed to be one of the battlegrounds where Odin fought for Asgard in the year 965 A.D. Then, in 1945, Tonsberg is the site of Asgardian legend where Red Skull finds the Tesseract, which we now know to be the Space Stone.

Fast-forward to the modern times of the MCU and the franchise visits Tonsberg again in Thor: Ragnarok. Thor visits Odin on the land that used to be Tonsberg before his father finally drifts off to Valhalla. That finally brings us to Avengers: Endgame, where Tonsberg is confirmed to be the location of New Asgard.

Through almost ten years of movies, the MCU has managed to keep Tonsberg, Norway a constant part of its history and lore, and it’s likely that trend will continue with Thor: Love and Thunder in 2021.

