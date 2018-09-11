Marvel Fans Are Adding ABBA Songs to MCU Fight Scenes, And It’s Amazing

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become an iconic part of our popular culture, and now it has spawned a pretty awesome mashup.

The Mary Sue has spotted a recent trend that has been making the rounds online, where Marvel fans sync their favorite MCU scenes with songs from the iconic Swedish pop band ABBA. It’s unclear exactly where or how the meme started, although the earliest videos of the trend seem to have been posted last year. But like Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the videos have been enjoyed by quite an array of fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether it’s remixing Captain America: Civil War with “The Winner Takes It All”, or replacing Thor: Ragnarok‘s “Immigrant Song” with some of Abba’s hits, there’s a lot of awesome MCU/ABBA goodness to behold. Here are a few of our favorites.

“Dancing Queen”

Thor: Rangarok but instead of Immigrant Song it’s Dancing Queen by Abba pic.twitter.com/VB69PNl2il — jazmin ? (@thorsbanners) August 8, 2018

“Lay All Your Love On Me”

“The Winner Takes It All”

Even More “Dancing Queen”

“S.O.S.”

Hi. Here is Bucky Barnes falling to his death set to S.O.S by ABBA. pic.twitter.com/Haj6EvQhcM — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 6, 2018

“Does Your Mother Know”

A Very Sad Remix of “Dancing Queen”