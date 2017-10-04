Watch the Opening of Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie at the Same Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe now has sixteen films in its roster with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and one Marvel fan did the math to realize that sixteen films evened out into a lovely 4×4 grid pattern that would be perfect as a video.

The video above by “storinvir s” plays back the first ten minutes of every single Marvel Cinematic Universe at once, allowing you to see just how far each franchise in the universe has progressed (with the exception of Ant-Man, which doesn’t yet have a sequel to compare against its original).

If anything, the video proves that Marvel Studios has perfected a formula in which the opening act of their films are a pretty exciting showcase of superhero action. Whether that’s the espionage action of Captain America 2 and 3, the delightfully funny and charming musical numbers of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, or the epic team battle of Avengers 2, Marvel Studios knows how to make an impression in all kinds of ways.

For reference, here are the films on the screen in order from left to right, top to bottom:

Iron Man The Incredible Hulk Iron Man 2 Thor Captain America: The First Avenger Marvel’s The Avengers Iron Man 3 Thor: The Dark World Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Doctor Strange Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue with Thor: Ragnarok this fall, Black Panther early next year, and Avengers: Infinity War next summer. However, the opportunity for a twenty-film grid pattern won’t be available until Ant-Man and the Wasp arrives in late summer 2018.

Check out the entire MCU coming together in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018.