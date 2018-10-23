New Video Maps Out Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Moment in New York City

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may span planets and galaxies, but now we have a handy map of some of the franchise’s key scenes.

Vanity Fair recently shared a new video, which provides a digital map of the various MCU scenes (outside of those on the TV shows) that have taken place in New York City. These range pretty wildly, from some of the smaller moments in Spider-Man: Homecoming to the massive battles against space aliens in Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War.

Based off of what we already know, it’s unclear exactly how much more of New York we might see in the MCU going forward. Set photos from Avengers 4 certainly seem to hint at a major return to the city, while Spider-Man: Far From Home will mostly be taking Peter Parker (Tom Holland) around the world. By and large, it looks like a post-Avengers 4 world will take the MCU into some different heights.

“I will say, the entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending – to bring a conclusion to 10 plus years, 22 movie narrative in a way that hadn’t been done before in this particular type of film,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a previous interview. “It’s been done before in films where there are a finite number of books, and they finish telling the story for the books, so they come to an ending. Characters like Spider-Man or Batman or James Bond or Iron Man, who have been around for so long and are always refreshed in comic books or novels or movies, you don’t necessarily get that kind of an endpoint – and we wanted to do that, which is what these next two Avengers films are.”

“Oh, there are some ideas [for Phase Four],” MCU producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think without giving anything away, we’re at the point now with Marvel as a company looking for what happens post-Avengers 4, and there are a lot of ideas on the table that are really exciting. Some are characters you’ve met before, some are wholly new characters. And now, it’s just for us internal getting our ducks in a row and deciding whose doing what and when these franchises will end up in sort of the larger timeline. So there are things I’m working on, but as a bigger question, we’re just trying to figure out what happens post Phase three.”

So, when could fans find out exactly what the next round of MCU films could looks like?

“I think it’s gonna be pretty close to the vest,” Moore said. “I can’t imagine us doing anything before Avengers 4 is out in the world. We really want to complete that storytelling before we start talking about what’s next. And again, knowing what Joe [Russo] and Anthony [Russo] have in store I think is really exciting. So hopefully audiences can come to that and watch that film on its own terms and then hopefully shortly after that we can talk about where we think we can go.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.