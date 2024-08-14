Marvel Just Killed One of Its Best Characters Ever

In comics, characters come and characters go. Sometimes they’re just not used for years at a time; others, they’re killed off so that a creative team a few years down the line can have a fresh start. The latter seems to be the case when it comes to a character celebrating his 50th year as part of the massive stable of Marvel characters. Spoilers up ahead for Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1. Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to read the comic!

Danny Rand is dead. First appearing in 1974’s Marvel Premiere #15, Danny Rand has been the Immortal Iron Fist for five decades, and he’s finally met his demise. In the closing moments of Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 this week, in a story by Jason Loo and Whilce Portacio, Ch’i-Lin returns from the hells of the Eighth City to complete his life-long goal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You see, thinking back to the beloved Immortal Iron Fist story, it was revealed the goal of the Ch’i-Lin, or Chi-seeking demons, was to kill the Iron Fist on their 33rd birthday. Danny Rand was no exception, with The Living Weapon fighting, and defeating, Ch’i-Lin to live another day.

His 34th birthday, however, was an entirely different story. Loo and Portacio’s story sees Rand celebrating his 34th birthday with longtime friends Luke Cage and Jeryn Hogarth, only for the character to be pulled to another plane and find himself brutally murdered by Ch’i-Lin. Not only that, but the demon even sliced off Rand’s leg while he was at it.

It wasn’t all for naught, however, as a “post-credits scene” teases the character’s return by setting a teaser up at Rand’s grave. As of now, Marvel doesn’t have any Rand-starring books on the release schedule. Alas, rest in piece Danny Rand—may you soon rise of your eternal slumber.

iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 is now out wherever comics are sold.