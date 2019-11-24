Marvel Upsets the Status Quo for Kingpin

If you’ve been keeping up with Marvel Comics for the past year or so, you’ll know by now Wilson Fisk has been elected the mayor of New York City. That is, of course, until the latest issue of Captain America hit the shelves. Things on the Fisk front were shaken up pretty substantially and the future is uncertain for the iconic Daredevil baddie. Full spoilers up ahead for Captain America #16. Proceed with caution if you have yet to read the latest issue from Ta-Nehishi Coates’ Cap run.

Ever since Captain America has been framed for the murder of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, he and the Daughters of Liberty have been trying to take down those who’ve wronged him. As it turns out, the plot may or may not involve a good, ol’ government conspiracy in which Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin himself, might be part of. Cap and his team began uncovering more clues in this month’s issue of Captain America, all of which seemed to lead one way or another to Fisk, the current mayor of New York.

Eventually, the team decides to go question Fisk and his intentions. As they’re packing up to head out, they look at a nearby television as a breaking news bulletin comes across the news desk — someone has assassinated Fisk. Readers then see it from Kingpin’s point of view, where he and his motorcade are fired upon by an RPG-wielding shooter from a nearby rooftop.

It’s a massive cliffhanger to end an issue on and judging by next month’s Captain America solicitation, Rogers is going to have his hands full as he adds even more to his plate. The full solicitation for Captain America #17 can be found below.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #17

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • JASON MASTERS (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

2020 VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

THE LEGEND OF STEVE continues!

How can Steve Rogers track down the cop-killer who is waging war against the men in blue in New York City when he’s every bit as wanted by the cops he’s trying to save?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Captain America #16 is now available at your local comic store.