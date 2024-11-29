Marvel Confirms the Death of an Avengers Icon (But Are They Really Dead?)

It appears an icon on the Avengers is dead, but with everything concerning comic deaths, can we be sure they’ve truly passed away? This is the question we’re asking after watching Tony Stark fall in the last issue of The Ultimates. The Avengers of the Ultimate Universe were assembled by Tony Stark, aka Iron Lad, to take down The Maker and his evil council. After recruiting the likes of America Chavez, She-Hulk, and Hawkeye, things were looking up for the Ultimates. But then they were ambushed by Hulk and his Immortal Weapons, with Tony Stark left dead in She-Hulk’s arms. But is Tony really dead, or is this a bait-and-switch taking place?

Marvel released a preview of The Ultimates #7 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri, and Federico Blee. It picks up in the aftermath of the Ultimates’ loss on the battlefield, with Captain America and the Human Torch both speaking of Tony Stark in the past tense. Both men are soldiers out of time, so they can relate to how much has changed since their days in the past. Jim Hammond believes he’s adjusted fairly well to the present day, and Steve Rogers is still adjusting. The more pressing concern is who will lead the Ultimates after Tony Stark’s death. Human Torch thinks it should be Cap.

Marvel teases The Ultimates’ new leader

The Ultimates are reeling after Tony Stark fell in battle. Captain America and Human Torch are used to losing soldiers in war, but the heroes on the Ultimates are new to the superhero game. Death affects everyone differently. We’ll have to wait and see how the Ultimates are dealing with the death of Tony Stark, but it’ll be up to Captain America to get them ready for their next fight.

Tony Stark has done most of the heavy lifting when it comes to recruitment and leadership on the Ultimates. With him gone, Captain America is the next logical person to take over and guide them to success. Doom/Reed Richards isn’t in the right mental state to lead, and no one else on the Ultimates has the experience necessary. As we draw closer to the second year of the Ultimate Universe and a pending confrontation with Maker, the Ultimates will need to be more unified than ever.

A description of Ultimates #7 reads, “WHO ARE THE ULTIMATES? A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS! Perfect jumping-on point for the uninitiated! The aftermath of the explosive last issue – including the loss of a major member! Join the Ultimates in their secret HQ as they regroup and launch their bold new plan to change the world!”

Ultimates #7 goes on sale Wednesday, December 4th. The preview of the issue can be found below.

