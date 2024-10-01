Meet the Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel's Ultimate Universe

A new Guardians of the Galaxy are about to make their debut in the Ultimate Universe. January marks Year 2 for Marvel's new Ultimate Universe, which has introduced readers to redefined takes on their favorite heroes and villains. The Ultimates, the version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the Ultimate Universe, have been slowly assembling in anticipation of The Maker's return from exile, though they've had to contend with the Maker's evil Council. Issues of Ultimates have slowly revealed new yet familiar heroes, and now the comic is going the cosmic route with the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel released its January 2025 solicitations for its Ultimate imprint, which include Ultimates #8 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. The cover by Frigeri gives the first look at the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy and who makes up their membership. There are familiar names, though they certainly look different than their counterparts in the prime Marvel Universe. The Guardians come from the future in search of America Chavez, a recent addition to the Ultimates. Perhaps America Chavez was a member of the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy who went missing in time, and they've come to take her home. However, we can expect for the Guardians to get involved and help the Ultimates in their battle against the Maker.

Who are Marvel's Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy?

We have a bald monk-looking Star-Lord, a blue-skinned Captain Marvel that is most likely a Kree, Ultimate Nullifier (who looks a lot like Marvel Boy), and everyone's favorite canine, Cosmo. A character design sheet by Ultimates artist Juan Frigeri gives an even better look at this quartet of futuristic space heroes. Star-Lord reminds us of Peter Quill during Al Ewing's run on Guardians of the Galaxy, when Star-Lord became "Master of the Sun" as he explored both his powers and sexuality while stranded in an alternate universe.

(Photo: Character design sheet for Ultimates #8 featuring the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy - Marvel Comics)

Captain Marvel dons a Kree spacesuit, with short, fiery red hair and blue skin. Ultimate Nullifier is an interesting character visually, since he brandishes an Ultimate Nullifier weapon in each hand, similar to Star-Lord's Element Guns. His midsection also appears to be made of a black cosmic substance, and as we said earlier, his face is reminiscent of Marvel Boy. Finally, Cosmo is still a golden retriever who has an artificial leg.

What is Ultimates #8 about?

America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!

Hailing from the far future, the new Guardians consist of Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, Ultimate Nullifier, and Cosmo. These galactic heroes have travelled across time and space to find their missing teammates and the secrets they know about the universe's hidden past may prove vital to the Ultimates' mission to take down the Maker!

(Photo: Cover of Ultimates #8 - Marvel Comics)

"The creative goal we set for ourselves on Ultimates -- in addition to telling complete stories every issue -- was to create (or recreate) characters interesting enough to sustain readers' imaginations and their own series, if they had to," Ultimates writer Deniz Camp explained. "Whether we've succeeded on either count is up to the readers to decide, but the reaction so far has been really special. I am so grateful for it, and am doing my best to be worthy of it.

"Issue eight introduces the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy, and I hope readers enjoy meeting the heroes of the future as much as I enjoyed writing them! It's our most cosmic issue to date, the life and death of universes in 20 pages, and explores new sides of the Ultimate Universe through Ultimate America Chavez, who has quickly become a favorite of mine."

Ultimates #8 goes on sale January 1, 2025.