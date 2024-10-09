Netflix’s Marvel Series Star Weighs in on Possible Return After Daredevil: Born Again

Netflix’s Daredevil established a number of actors as seminal depictions of beloved characters, resulting in figures like Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their roles as Daredevil and Wilson Fisk, respectively, in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects after the series’ cancellation. While Cox, D’Onofrio, and other Netflix stars are set to return in Daredevil: Born Again, Rob Morgan won’t be appearing as Turk in the project. Despite Turk’s apparent absence, Morgan confirmed he would be open to such an opportunity, though that he’s mainly focused on the all-new Peacock series Teacup. Teacup is set to premiere on Peacock on October 10th.

“I’m focused on whatever comes my way. If the call comes and it’s attractive, we’ll entertain it,” Morgan confirmed to ComicBook about his connection to Turk. “But right now we’re looking forward to Teacup dropping on Peacock October 10th, letting out two episodes every week, all the way up until October 31st.”

While Morgan debuted as Turk in Daredevil, he would become a key component of that universe, going on to appear in Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders miniseries. Given that supporting Daredevil actors like Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson were both confirmed to appear in Born Again, fans thought an announcement about Morgan’s return would be imminent, though even after social media movements about the role, it seems as though either Turk will be absent from the upcoming series or a new actor will take on the mantle.

Morgan isn’t the only DefendersVerse actor whose future in the MCU is uncertain, as Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter, Jessica Jones‘ Krysten Ritter, and Iron Fist‘s Finn Jones have all seemingly been sidelined in the franchise. What’s entirely possible, however, is that Disney+ wants to see how strongly Born Again resonates with audiences and, if proven to be a major success, the studio could reassess how best to bring back those fan-favorite performers.

Even though Morgan won’t be appearing in Born Again, he won’t be absent from our TV screens entirely, as he plays a pivotal role in Teacup.

Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Teacup premieres on Peacock on October 10th. Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere in the spring of 2025.

