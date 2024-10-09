Daredevil: Born Again Gets a Surprising Game of Thrones Comparison

Daredevil: Born Again got a surprise comparison from some of the top brass at Marvel Studios. Back at D23, ABC 13 spoke to Marvel TV head about the upcoming revival of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. The producer likened the upcoming MCU TV show to Game of Thrones with all the political Intrigue at play and of course the violent tone of the series. When it comes to press these television in the last decade to Game of Thrones is an easy pull that signifies a more adult, mature feel that is sure to excite longtime fans of the character and previous viewers from Netflix. From these comments, it seems like New York is completely up for grabs in the new era of the MCU. The last time we saw Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was at the end of Echo Season 1. He seems like he’ll be in the mix to be Mayor Fisk of New York City during Daredevil: Born Again. That means political drama and bloody fights as he clashes with Matt Murdock.

Winderbaum explained, “Imagine if New York City was as intricate and problematic and scary as the world of Game of Thrones. All these forces vying for control, and it can be really hopeful at times, and really violent at times, and dark-but also there’s light at the end of the tunnel if you could just fight for it.”

Game of thrones is a key prestige drama in this era of Tv.

This kind of plotting with warring factions is absolutely everywhere in prestige dramas of all stripes. On multiple networks, you can tune-in to see sets of your favorite characters bicker week in and week out. But, the bonus with shows like Daredevil: Born Again, and proven with House of the Dragon, is that these philosophical differences spill out into the larger world in unpredictable ways. There might not be the fire-breathing carnage of HBO present, but with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s on-screen history together, there are going to be some fireworks for sure. Things could get ugly for Daredevil by the end of this show. We all know that these grudge matches take a ton out of each combattant during the old Netflix seasons. Still, it’s exciting to hear there will be some brains along with the brawn when things hit Disney+.

Marvel Teases New Brutality In Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox is back.

It’s not just comparisons to prestige TV dramas, the tone of the Netflix Daredevil series is something that a lot of fans are after with the show coming up next year. By all accounts, they’ll have that too as the reports about the retooling of Daredevil: Born Again continue to make their way out into the world. It’s been a weird journey for the so-called “Daredevil Reboot” on Disney+. A lot of work was done on the series and when Marvel Studios sat down to see what former directors Chris Ord and Matt Corman had put on film, they decided to pivot. They shuffled in Loki directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead into those slots.

Marvel Studios is promising some big developments when it comes to this show. A little while ago, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum told The Official Marvel Podcast that Matt Murdock’s imminent return would be similar in approach to X-Men ‘97. That animated Marvel series was critically beloved and celebrated across the Internet. Some fans are clamoring for more of that “essential parts of the characters” feel and Daredevil: Born Again looks to have zeroed-in on that approach. “Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love,” Winderbaum began. “But it’s taking it in a new direction.”

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed. Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before,” Winderbaum said back then. “It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.” That seems like an unsubtle allusion to the Mayor Fisk development too. But, just enough deniability to keep us all guessing. It’s just nice to be discussing Daredevil again, and this time along with the rest of the MCU.

