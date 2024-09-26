Daredevil: Born Again Star Hints Series May Adapt a Major Marvel Event

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio is dropping some massive hints about a classic storyline being adapted in the show. During a recent panel at Dragon Con, a fan asked the Kingpin actor if he would be interested in playing a version of the Marvel villain from the beloved "Devil's Reign" storyline. There's been a ton of speculation about Donafrio playing exactly that role in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. So when confronted with the direct question, the actor picked the best possible solution in teasing something without giving the entire game away. Needless to say, the people in attendance were shocked at getting an answer to the question that even grazed the truth. It's clear Marvel Studios is swinging for the fences with the upcoming show.

"That's a very interesting question," D'Onofrio began, treading lightly (h/t to PopVerse for the transcription.) "I cannot answer that because we have a new season coming out of Daredevil. I'm sure you get it. Otherwise, I would just flap my lips for the next thirty minutes and it would be so much fun, but that's not happening."

The ending of Echo all but teased Wilson Fisk getting into the political Arena in New York City. That would pose problems for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and any of the Marvel Heroes operating out of that area. As Marvel Studios looks to try to hook people in with as many fan-favorite characters as possible in the coming years, setting up a ground-level conflict is something that social media has clamored for in recent months. Maybe, they'll get what they want.

Daredevil: Born Again Takes Cues From X-Men '97

Marvel Studios' 2025 lineup has a bunch of titles that everyone is looking forward to. But, the highest on the list might be Daredevil: Born Again. Fans of the Netflix series have been arguing for a revival for years on social media. Now, with the show so close at hand, we're learning so much about the tone of the upcoming release. San Diego Comic-Con delivered new footage of Charlie Cox's vigilante. But, the larger world hasn't been treated to that clip yet. One of the most encouraging Marvel developments has been the success of X-Men '97.

It feels like the studio is very aware there's a lane for mature stories. During an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast over the summer, Marvel TV's head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum said that Daredevil's next appearance would be taking a few cues from the beloved Animated series. "Daredevil is incredible. It's similar in some ways to X-Men '97 because it's reviving something that the fans love," Winderbaum told the host. "But it's taking it in a new direction."

"These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society's changed. Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we've never seen before," Winderbaum mused. "It's no longer enough to try to murder each other. There's a whole game of politics at play." That seems like an unsubtle allusion to the Mayor Fisk development too. But, just enough deniability to keep us all guessing. It's just nice to be discussing Daredevil again, and this time along with the rest of the MCU.

