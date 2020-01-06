Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing New Projects With Daredevil and the Defenders

Marvel fans all over were upset when all of the company’s Defender shows on Netflix bit the dust. Now, a report from MCU Cosmic is speculating that there might be hope for Daredevil and the Defenders characters. The original agreement between the two companies basically locked the characters in limbo for a couple of years. But, now that could have been settled and that means even more projects for the studio to pursue when it comes to streaming and otherwise. When Kevin Feige assumed his seat at the head of most of the company’s output, it felt inevitable that the other TV shows were basically cooked. It feels like the path forward will likely involve Disney+.

A report from the Hollywood Reporter gave the official answer as to why the Marvel Netflix universe fell apart. It turns out the money was a huge motivating factor. After a misfire, and a couple of projects that might not have achieved what the company wanted, it was time for a change. The shakeup is off to a good start as it looks like Disney will be calling for even more content for Disney+. Here’s what THR included as part of its breakdown of The Punisher and Jessica Jones cancellations:

“Put simply: Netflix did not have an ownership stake in any of its Marvel TV series. Each of the six Marvel shows was owned by Disney. Netflix paid ABC Studios a (steep) licensing fee for each season of its respective series.”

Marvel didn’t stop there though the shakeup with the television division has also claimed Cloak and Dagger, Runaways, and Ghost Rider. That report of the initial cancellation rankled a lot of the fans of Marvel’s TV output as it seemed like Disney+ might offer a way for those shows to get more exposure than they did on Netflix, Hulu, or broadcast television.

ComicBook learned last year that Marvel’s former Chief Creative Officer, Joe Quesada, became the EVP, Creative Director for the company. He will still be a creative lead for Marvel Entertainment and reports to Dan Buckley, the President of Marvel Entertainment. Additionally, Marvel’s Head of TV Jeph Loeb no longer reports to Dan Buckley, and instead reports to Kevin Feige, who resides at the top of the Marvel chain of command beside chairman Ike Perlmutter.

So, the path forward is going to look a little different, but the future will likely live on Disney+.