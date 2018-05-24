All of the Marvel and DC TV Shows Debuting This Summer

The summer season is a desert when it comes to offering quality TV programming – especially when it comes to the comic book genre. During the regular season, we’re now drowning in an over-abundance of comic book TV series on a range of cable and network channels – but once the summer drought hits, there are far fewer options for fans to pick from.

In order to help comic book/superhero fans find their way to quality programming this summer, we’ve compiled a list of all the Marvel and DC TV shows debuting in summer 2018. Scroll down for that list, plus a preview of what else will be coming after summer closes.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger – June 7th

Marvel continues to expand its brand to more and more content avenues, following the successful debut of shows like Runaways on Hulu, with the story of Cloak & Dagger on FreeForm. The series follows Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), as young black kid trying to navigate a world of privilege, and Tandy Bowen, a young white girl trying to make it in a world of poverty. Both Tyrone and Tandy start to exhibit fantastical powers – powers that take a serious turn when the pair finally come into contact with one another, forming a connection that is literally powerful. Watch the Trailer HERE.

Big Hero 6: The Series – June 9th

The 2014 Disney / Marvel animated film was just a moderate hit, but the Baymax character managed to grow into something of a bigger icon. That leaves room for the Big Hero 6 series to really build off of that foundation, and it should help that many of the original voice cast members (Scott Adsit, Genesis Rodriguez, Jamie Chung, Maya Rudolph, Alan Tudyk, Stan Lee) are returning. Watch the Trailer HERE.

Marvel’s Luke Cage – June 22nd

Marvel’s first black superhero property (sorry Black Panther) is coming back for a highly-anticipated second season on Netflix. In Season 2, Luke will deal with being Harlem’s famous heroic figurehead, while weighing the possible benefits of being a Hero for Hire. Meanwhile, his old nemesis Black Mariah will be up to no good, and when a new Jamaican gangster named Bushmaster comes to settle a vendetta with Mariah, all of Harlem will be caught up in the crossfire. It’s not something a bullet-proof man has to worry about – but what about those he loves? Watch the Trailer HERE.

Preacher – June 24th

AMC’s Preacher adaptation is still hanging in there, despite a somewhat lackluster season 2, which fell into the familiar trap of being stuck in one place for too long. Season 3 will keep things on the move, as the primary trio of Jesse, Cassidy and Tulip heading to Angelville, home of Jesse’s truly deranged family. If that wasnt enough, Jesse and Co. will still have to deal with Herr Starr and The Grail organization, which wants to install Jesse as their new leader. Watch the Trailer HERE.

Also On: Fear the Walking Dead

This one isn’t Marvel or DC, but it is part of the biggest comic book TV show franchises around. Fear the Walking Dead has been getting some high acclaim for season 4’s crossover storyline with the main Walking Dead, and the soft reboot approach its taking to the material. Fear will be on for the first part of summer (until mid-June); it will then return as the last light of summer is fading (mid-August). For comic book / horror fans, there will be something to a least fill part of their summer season with, now that shows like The Strain are gone.

Fall Marvel Shows

Once Fall season hits, Marvel fans will have to deal with the fact that Agents of SHIELD is being delayed until Summer 2019, when it will return for a shortened season. On the streaming side, Iron Fist season 2 is rumored to be dropping on Netflix sometime in the fall, having recently wrapped production. Fox’s X-Men series The Gifted will also be back for season 2 – but while a fall premiere date is expected, it has not yet been confirmed.

Fall DC Shows

The Arrowverse block will all be back for fall, and the new version will include:

Supergirl (S4)

The Flash (S5)

Black Lightning (S2)

Arrow (S7)

Legends of Tomorrow (S4)

Fans are already hyped for the next crossover event, which will see Batwoman introduced to the Arrowverse!

Meanwhile, Fox’s Gotham isn’t expected to necessarily come back until early 2019 for its final season – same with CW’s iZombie, which is also getting a fifth and final season.

Another big factor is the DC Universe streaming service, which will bring the Titans, Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders series, whenever it launches. Right now, 2019 is the likeliest bet.

