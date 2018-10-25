Marvel Is Making Deadpool Its Next Black Panther

Deadpool may be stepping up to become the new Black Panther in the Marvel Universe.

This week, the first issue of Black Panther vs. Deadpool hits stores, but Marvel Comics recently released the solicitation for Black Panther vs. Deadpool #4, the penultimate issue of the series. The issue’s cover, created by Ryan Benjamin and Rain Beredo, reveals Wade Wilson wearing a new costume that looks like a mashup of his Deadpool gear and T’Challa’s Black Panther suit.

Take a look below:

The solicitation text dubs this new look “Panther-Pool.”

The story of Black Panther vs. Deadpool involves Deadpool going to Wakanda to try to obtain a chunk of vibranium. Though his goals may be altruistic, T’Challa does not trust Wade, and so superhero fight scene hijinks ensue.

Here was the official plot summary released when the series was announced:

“For a reason he’d rather not disclose (because, well, it makes him look bad!) Deadpool needs a piece of Vibranium…and the only way to get Vibranium is to go through the Black Panther himself! But Deadpool soon learns that his unconventional methods don’t exactly work against the king of the most technologically advanced country on the planet…”

We’re still not sure how that ends up with Wade sitting on the Wakandan throne.

Editor Wil Moss teased, “Featuring a brawl you can only get in comics (for now anyway), Black Panther vs. Deadpool is the best of both worlds, equal parts Black Panther/Wakanda and Deadpool/Crazytown. In bouncing these two characters off each other (and sometimes through each other), Daniel and Ricardo have found some really fascinating insights into what makes them tick as individuals.”

Black Panther vs. Deadpool #4 (of 5)

NOV180926

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Ryan Benjamin, Rain Beredo

INTRODUCING…PANTHER-POOL! (YES, REALLY!)

A classic Marvel team-up gone terribly wrong! Who could have predicted it?! Luckily, there’s an easy solution. All the Black Panther needs to do is give Deadpool a bullet-sized chunk of the world’s most precious resource and let him return to New York in one piece. Wait, you say that’s a terrible idea and that T’Challa would stop at nothing to keep Vibranium out of Deadpool’s homicidal hands? WELL, YOU’D BE RIGHT! But how do you get rid of an unkillable pest? Buckle up, True Believer, because the Black Panther’s about to do the unthinkable!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Jan 30, 2019

SRP: $3.99