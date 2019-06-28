Marvel Disney+ Shows Will Change Characters in Big Ways That Will Impact Movies

Disney+ is finally hitting the Internet in the fall, which means the Marvel Cinematic Universe series are just around the corner. While there’s no release date set, the confirmed shows are The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision. Many fans are eager to discover how these new series will tie into the MCU, and thanks to a recent article from Mashable, we now have more of an idea. According to Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, the shows will impact the films in a big way.

Feige says they plan to dig deeper into the characters by doing “things shockingly and unexpectedly that change those characters in big ways, so the next appearance on the big screen will be informed by what they’ve gone through in Disney+ series.”

Mashable points out that since we don’t know when these shows are happening or which films they’ll coincide with, there’s no way to know exactly how these series will fit into the MCU. However, it sounds like Marvel Entertainment will be doing a better job of connecting their shows to the films than they’ve done in the past.

With the exception of some name drops, the Marvel Netflix shows never mixed in with the movies. Agents of SHIELD did heavily in the beginning, starting the show by dealing with the aftermath of The Avengers‘ Battle of New York. The series was also heavily influenced by Captain America: The Winter Soldier when it was revealed that Hydra had been inside SHIELD the entire time. The show even name-dropped Thanos at the end of season five, but the time jump in Avengers: Endgame seems to have messed up the connection between the show and movies.

However, Avengers: Endgame was the very first MCU film to feature a Marvel Television cameo. James D’Arcy showed up as Jarvis, reprising his role from Agent Carter.

