Ms. Marvel Actor Possibly Spoils Disney+ Release Date

Marvel fans are eager to see what the future holds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially considering the number of blockbuster movies and Disney+ shows that appear to be on the horizon for the franchise. Among them is Ms. Marvel, a live-action series that will bring Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) to life, before she also appears in the upcoming film The Marvels. There’s been a lot of curiosity about exactly when Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+, as Marvel executives had initially indicated that it would premiere this year, before its release date was confirmed for 2022. Some had assumed that the series might be the first Marvel project released on Disney+ in 2022 — but if a new tweet from one of the series’ stars is to be believed, that might not be the case. Mohan Kapur, who is set to portray Kamala’s dad, Yusuf Khan, in both Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, recently told a fan on Twitter that the series might be released in June or July.

If this is the case, that would definitely surprise Ms. Marvel fans further, given both the shifting release windows that the series has already had, and the implications it could have on the release dates of other Marvel Disney+ shows planned for this year. That being said, it would put the series closer to the November 2022 debut of The Marvels, which would make Kamala’s debut solo series fresher in the minds of viewers.

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral‘s Bisha K. Ali, with The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and The Magicians director Meera Menon also helming episodes of the series.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani explained during a recent interview. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

