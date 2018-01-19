Marvel Announces Family Friendly Variant For Their New Doctor Strange: Damnation Series

Marvel’s upcoming Doctor Strange mini-event, Doctor Strange: Damnation, is getting a “family friendly” makeover.

Bleeding Cool pointed out “Damnation” had been replaced with “Tarnation,” with Previews World confirming the variant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new order all variant is now available on DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION #1, with a family friendly TARNATION treatment on the cover! All interiors and content is identical to DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION #1, only the cover treatment is altered. IF retailers show interest, Marvel will create a TARNATION variant for each issue of the limited series. Retailers can see this new order all variant now on the Diamond site!

Writer Donny Cates responded to the Bleeding Cool piece on Twitter, shooting down the idea that Marvel was censoring the cover to better appeal to “certain parts of the country with a certain customer base,” as alleged by Bleeding Cool.

To be clear: No. We aren’t “changing the title” of the book. This is just a fun variant my retailer friends in Texas made because it’s funny. Relax. https://t.co/O123EUoYSg — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) January 18, 2018

“To be clear: No. We aren’t ‘changing the title’ of the book,” Cates wrote. “This is just a fun variant my retailer friends in Texas made because it’s funny. Relax.”

The event sees Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange crossover with other Marvel heroes — including Blade, Ghost Rider, Iron Fist, and several Avengers — to take on the demonic Mephisto.

The city of sin gets its biggest sinner yet. When Doctor Strange raises Las Vegas up from its destruction during SECRET EMPIRE, he inadvertently opens a big door for the embodiment of evil, MEPHISTO! The devilish villain takes the city for himself and sets his sights on the rest of the world. It’s going to take heroes from all over the Marvel Universe to defeat him, but there’s nothing simple about fighting the lord of Hell.

Marvel releases Doctor Strange: Damnation on February 21. A tie-in, Damnation: Johnny Blaze — Ghost Rider, releases March 28.

Doctor Strange will next appear on the big screen in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, once again portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The blockbuster sees the magic-wielding superhero team with Earth’s mightiest heroes to oppose Thanos (Josh Brolin), who threatens the entirety of the universe. Infinity War opens May 4.