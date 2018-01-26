‘Doctor Strange: Damnation’ Behind-The-Scenes Trailer Released

Marvel Comics has released a behind-the-scenes trailer for Doctor Strange: Damnation, a four-issue epic pitting Doctor Strange and other Marvel heroes against the nefarious Mephisto.

“There are two things that you should know,” says Executive Editor Nick Lowe. “Number one: in our recent Marvel Comics event that Nick Spencer wrote called Secret Empire, the city of Las Vegas was decimated. That’s number one.”

“Number two, in Doctor Strange, something happens in #385 that changes the magic in the world,” Lowe explains. “So those two things make this, our big magical event Damnation, happen.”

“There’s a lot of things that I’ve put into the pitch that I kind of just put into the pitch because I thought they were gonna be fun for everyone to read. I never really expected them to go through because they were so out there,” says co-writer Donny Cates.

“And to my utter shock, they all got approved. I got to do all the insane things that I wanted to do.”

“So in the beginning of Damnation, Dr. Strange raises Las Vegas up from the ashes, and when he does so, he accidentally opens a door that Mephisto — one of the most evil characters in Marvel history — walks through,” Lowe says, teasing the return of the famous Marvel villain who has menaced everyone from Ghost Rider to Spider-Man. “He decides, ‘You know what? I think I want Earth.’”

“Suffice to say,” Cates teases, “there’s gonna be some pretty shocking stuff in this script, things that people have honestly never seen.”

The four-issue epic, written by Spencer and Cates and drawn by Rod Reis and Szymon Kudranski, is “incredible,” Lowe says.

“If you miss it,” he adds, shrugging, “you’re gonna hate yourself!”

Magic has come to Las Vegas…or at least, what’s left of it. And it all comes to a head in DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION, the exciting new epic that begins this February! Superstar writers Nick Spencer (Secret Empire) and Donny Cates (Doctor Strange) team up with Secret Empire artist Rod Reis and Szymon Kudranski (Daredevil/Punisher) to deliver this larger-than-life tale that will shock readers andStrange fans alike!

The mini-series features appearances by multiple Marvel heroes, including Ghost Rider, Blade, Iron Fist, Moon Knight, and Man-Thing.

Doctor Strange: Damnation #1 releases February 21.