Marvel Savage Land Teased In New Doctor Strange Poster & Fans Are Losing It

Marvel fans think that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is hinting at The Savage Land. Empire Magazine put out two new covers for their 400th issue showcasing the blockbuster. However, a lot of fans couldn’t get over a T-Rex falling through the multiverse on the cover of one issue. That has people talking about the Savage Land again. When the trailer for Multiverse of Madness dropped, one of the most-discussed elements was the sequence where Strange and America Chavez were falling through a pre-historic landscape. (And then promptly splashed into a cartoon dimension.) But, X-Men fans see their big day in the sun coming and are now swinging for the fences with the dinosaur-inhabited land that the Mutants have traveled to many times. Check out some of the speculation for yourself down below.

Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer spoke to D23 Magazine about the movie. He says that the title fits into the larger story in more ways than you might think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Savage Land possibilities are now the fuel for my hype.



Marvel Dinosaurs 🦖 >#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/eAd4Z3VEW0 — The void. (@christen_salem) March 11, 2022

“We honor each definition of the word ‘madness’ in this movie,” Palmer explains. “For example, it’s not just the craziness of what an alternate universe might look like, feel like, or sound like. When you see that there are infinite versions of yourself across infinite universes and you’re a different person in them different facets of you rise to the top.”

“Maybe Stephen meets a few of these guys and wonders, “Oh, am I capable of what that person’s capable of? Are they capable of what I’m capable of?” And that can be maddening,” the producer added. “Seeing other versions of yourself make decisions that you would not make can, for better or worse, be maddening- whether that’s for Doctor Strange, for Wanda, or for any of our characters… Sometimes the scariest monsters are the ones that dwell within us. And with the Multiverse, maybe some versions of us are more monstrous than others.”

Do you think it’s the Savage Land? Let us know down in the comments!

Movie can’t get here quickly enough

Dinosaurs?!?!?! Savage land?!?! MCU coming for my money and i’ll gladly hand it to them https://t.co/D2sD4JYad7 — Toe-luu🇳🇬 (@Tolupe_) March 11, 2022

Calling their shots

a t-rex??? they’re definitely introducing the savage land https://t.co/JDys6AR9LT — Rían 🇮🇪🇰🇳🏳️‍⚧️🔻🗝️ (@DlVlNEPAlRlNG) March 11, 2022

That’s a T-Rex alright

Seems like it

Ok so we’re def getting the Savage Land in this movie pic.twitter.com/bOiVrqgq6J — Adam Kirasic (@Kirasic_Park) March 11, 2022

Everyone is talking

Fam! There is a freaking 🦖 in the 2nd cover… 👀#SavageLand confirmed!! 🤪 How I wish tbh! But that Land should be associated with the #XMen always! *they run shits up*

Imagine if Disney makes their own version of Jurassic Park 😱 #GiveItToMe https://t.co/C2ITmmvLG4 — Pau #DANKESEB (@EJperfection) March 11, 2022

So many zooms

https://twitter.com/roharagorn/status/1502334397671886848?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This would be amazing

We are definitely seeing that Savage Land in Multiverse Of Madness + it's about time for the Savage Avengers. #DoctorStrange — Thoshal Kovuru! (@ThoshalKArts) March 11, 2022

Could it really be?