Marvel Entertainment Reveals Schedule for Comic-Con Panels

After multiple years of compromised plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con is returning in a major way later this month, with Marvel Entertainment today announcing their slate of panels that fans can check out for all the latest updates on the company's plans. While the panels themselves will offer a number of updates about exciting projects that are just over the horizon, there will also be opportunities for fans to get in on the action and toss their burning questions at Marvel creators. Check out the full slate of Marvel Entertainment panels below before San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on July 21st.

Per press release, "Marvel Entertainment returns to San Diego Comic-Con with all-star panels, exclusive announcements, fan-favorite talent signings, and unforgettable fan experiences at the Marvel booth all starting Thursday, July 21st through Sunday, July 24th. Stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, and signings, and check out Marvel's merch booth (#2519) for exclusive San Diego Comic-Con merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more!

"Marvel Digital Media will be conducting around-the-clock coverage of all the biggest stories and breaking news at Comic-Con on social media. For exclusive livestream coverage, fans can watch on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Coverage is hosted by Ryan Penagos, Langston Belton, Angélique Roché, and Justin Warner. Experience the convention floor with Marvel, stay up to date on the breaking Marvel news, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don't miss a beat from the Marvel stage and events within and around SDCC!

"An overview of Marvel Entertainment's panels can be found below. More details about Marvel Entertainment's SDCC merchandise, booth, and booth activities, including additional signings and events are coming soon."

FRIDAY, JULY 22nd

60 Years of Spider-Man: A This Week in Marvel Special Event

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Room: 25ABC

Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive) and Nick Lowe (VP & Executive Editor) are joined by the one-and-only Dan Slott (Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) and other surprise guests for a very special live episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Ring in the 60th year of Spider-Man with Amazing Fantasy #1000 and see what dangers lurk at the Edge of the Spider-Verse!

Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Room: 25ABC

C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief) is here to answer your burning questions! Come to inquire about everything and anything you ever wanted to know about the Marvel Universe. What is the wackiest version of Spider-Man from across the multiverse? Does the Illuminati have a poker night? Which Marvel editors would survive Judgment Day? You'll never know for sure unless you attend this panel! Featuring special guest TBA -- and an exciting giveaway!

SATURDAY, JULY 23rd

Marvel Comics: Judgment Day

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. | Room: 6A

Nick Lowe (Executive Editor) and C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief) prepare to pass judgment on their fellow panelists, including Adam Kubert (Wolverine), David Pepose (Fantastic Four), and other Mighty Marvel guests! With the Eve of Judgment already behind us, join this can't-miss discussion about what trials and tribulations are just around the corner for the Avengers, X-Men, Eternals, and the rest of the Marvel Universe!

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Room: 6A

Marvel's most famous panel returns! C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief), Nick Lowe (VP & Executive Editor), and editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom lead a line-up of luminaries including Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man), Ram V (Venom, Carnage), and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty). What lies ahead for Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man, Ghost Rider, and the rest of the Marvel Universe? And what is the mysterious looming danger of the DARK WEB that threatens the future of Spider-Man and the X-Men? This is the only place you can find out! Come for the incredible reveals and stay for a unique giveaway!

SUNDAY, JULY 24th

Women of Marvel

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Room: 6A

The Women of Marvel are here! Writer and podcast host Angelique Roche will lead a lively discussion with Marvel stars including Senior Editor Lauren Bisom, author Nic Stone (Shuri: A Black Panther Novel), and other Mighty Marvel Guests! What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel's woman-led titles? And don't miss a special giveaway at the end of the panel!

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on July 21st.

Which panels are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!