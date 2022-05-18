New Marvel Game Teased Ahead of Reveal

✖

A new Marvel game has been teased via the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account. The tease includes a teaser trailer and word that the game will be officially announced tomorrow at 10 am PST. And this is it. This is all the tweet reveals. That said, Second Dinner, a smaller studio, seemingly tips its hat in the replies with the eyes emoji, suggesting they are involved with the game, which in turn suggests it's a smaller project. Meanwhile, the teaser itself also suggests this.

Thankfully, Marvel fans don't have to wait long to find out what this is. How many details will accompany tomorrow's announcement or whether any further media will accompany the announcement, the tweet doesn't say. It just calls the event a "new game announcement."

Below, you can check out the tweet and the teaser for yourself, below:

New Game Announcement!



Tune in tomorrow at 10 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/TIHbrUqmOK — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 18, 2022

Right now, Marvel Games has three announced games in the pipeline, all of which are console games: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games), Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games), and Marvel's Midnight Suns (Firaxis Games). The latter of these three games is 2022 bound, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated for 2023 and Marvel's Wolverine is TBA. Of course, more games from Marvel IP will likely release in this 2022 and 2023 window, but right now, we don't know about any of them.

As always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. What do you think this new game tease is for versus what do you hope it's for? Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things gaming -- including not just the latest official news and teases, but the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: