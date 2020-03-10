Marvel Star Kumail Nanjiani Transforms Into Wolverine in New Photo Shoot

Much has been made of Kumail Nanjiani’s physical transformation for the role of Kingo in Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie The Eternals. Nanjiani’s new body has even landed him on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine. For the photoshoot, Men’s Health decided to have a little fun with the comedian’s rise to a tentpole movie star. They took photos of him as other iconic film characters, including Bruce Willis’ John McClane from Die Hard, Tom Cruise’s Maverick from Top Gun, Christian Bale’s Patrick Bateman from American Psycho and — most appropriately — Marvel’s own Wolverine as played by Hugh Jackman in the X-Men movies. You can take a look below.

When Nanjiani first revealed his transformation on social media, the actor made it clear that this was not something that happened overnight or without help. “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote on Instagram. “You either die a hero, of you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

In addition to Nanjiani and Kingo, Marvel’s The Eternals also stars Salma Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao is directing the film, which opens on November 6, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.