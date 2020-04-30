New LEGO Marvel Revealed, Including Four Eternals Sets

✖

LEGO is on a roll with new sets recently. The building block brand recently revealed a handful of new Harry Potter sets which got fans riled up. Now, they have more Marvel products on the way, most of which are centered around the Avengers characters and some Venom and Spider-Man sets, as well. However, a couple of sets scheduled to release later this year will fall in line with Marvel's The Eternals movie which was originally slated to be released in November. Now, the film has been delayed until February but the LEGO sets look to be hitting shelves in October, regardless.

There are no images of the sets just yet but a report from Promo Bricks reveals that there will be four sets in the Marvel: The Eternals line. They range in size quite a bit. The smallest set is expected to list around $9.99 while the biggest set is landing around $99.99.

It seems LEGO's original plan of release had many of the sets falling in line with major movie releases. A "Venomosaurus" set is scheduled to release in June which would have been around the time Morbius hit theaters and leading into the Venom sequel's originally planned debut in October. Unfortunately, both of those movies have been pushed back to 2021. The "Helicarrier" set is set for release in June, as well, which would have been a great follow up to the release of Black Widow, especially seeing as it includes a Black Widow minifigure.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 pushed its release date back to August and LEGO has a couple of sets scheduled to be released in June which are centered around the movie. Originally, Wonder Woman 1984 was also supposed to release in June.

As for The Eternals in LEGO form, the movie has a stacked roster of cast members and characters, so it is not unlikely that the minifigures will be scattered across the set requiring a purchase of each to complete the team. While very little has been revealed about the movie, the images of these LEGO sets could eventually surface online and provide a bit of insight to Marvel's next big ensemble flick which will kick of 2021.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

