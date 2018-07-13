Marvel Teases Return of Cyclops

Marvel just dropped a new tease for it’s X-Men focused Extermination event, and it features the group’s resident optic blast expert Cyclops.

The new teaser features the words Set It Right, as Cyclops holds his visor in his hands. The premise of Extermination hinges on the length of time that the original 5 X-Men have stayed int eh present, altering the timeline and having a devastating effect on their histories, so Set It Right could be referring to the timeline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thing is, it could also be referring in this image specifically to Cyclops himself. The Cyclops fans got to know throughout the years has been dead since Death of X, dying from the M-Pox virus thanks to the Inhumans. If the X-Men brought from the past are setting things right in regards to the timeline, perhaps there’s a way to bring back the original Cyclops to the land of the living as well.

Hey, let a fan dream won’t ya!

You can view the teaser image above, which was drawn by Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia.

Extermination will be written by Ed Brisson and drawn by Pepe Larraz, and will be set 20 years in the future as all mutant existence is on the brink of extinction. It’s up to the original five to set things right.

“This series is about the Original Five—Jean, Bobby, Warren, Hank and Scott,” Brisson says. “Years ago, they were brought from the past to our present so that they could see how badly things went wrong with their older selves and, theoretically, fix it. They were only meant to be here briefly, but have stuck around for far, far too long and their presence is finally going to have some very serious consequences—not just for themselves and the X-Men, but for all of mutantkind.”

Diving into X-Men history in a meaningful way was one of the Brisson’s priorities coming into this storyline.

“Our mandate going into this was, ‘Your back issues matter,’” Brisson says. “Every single Uncanny X-Men story involving the Original Five X-Men matters. If the X-Men are here, then they’re not where they’re supposed to be, fighting those they’re supposed to fight. What happens when that past starts to unravel? What’s the butterfly effect on our present?”

Who knows, maybe that effect will end up bringing back an iconic X-Man in the process? Here’s hoping.

Extermination #1, from Brisson and artist Pepe Larraz, goes on sale August 15th. Extermination #2 follows on August 29th.