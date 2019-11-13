Marvel’s Fallen Angels Confirms Death of Xavier

Marvel fans were shocked to see Krakoa invaded in the pages of X-Force, and in addition to several mutants being hurt and killed, one of the X-Men’s leaders was all taken down in Charles Xavier. While they didn’t come right out and say it, it was definitely implied, as Xavier’s Cerebro helmet was shattered and his hand was seen next to it, with blood splatter on the ground and on the helmet. Being that it is Xavier though, many thought that it was a fakeout, but as we learn in Fallen Angels, it is definitely not. Spoilers incoming for Fallen Angels #1, so you’ve been warned.

Early on in the issue, Psylocke goes to Magneto and requests to leave the island. Now, typically you don’t have to request access to and from Krakoa if you’re a mutant, but at the moment things are on lockdown, and as Magneto explains to her, it’s because of what happened with Xavier, and he confirms Xavier is indeed dead.

“You had a bad dream, Psylocke,” Magneto said. “In the wake of Xavier’s death, we are on lockdown. There will be no passage from Krakoa. Your request is denied.”

It’s also important to note his next statement gives her a way to get around his decree, at least unofficially, but in any case, it would seem that Krakoa is without one of its essential leaders, and Magneto is stepping in as best he can.

The more important aspect of Xavier’s death is how it affects the resurrection process. As revealed in House and Powers of X, Xavier is the telepath who wields Cerebro to put the mutant’s mind back in the newly created body, restoring them to what they were before they died. The question now is, who will do that for Xavier, as there aren’t too many on the planet who can do what he did.

Odds are it will fall to Jean Grey, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Fallen Angels #1 is written by Bryan Hill and drawn by Szymon Kudranski, and you can find the full description below.

“THE DAWN DOES NOT BREAK FOR ALL! Psylocke finds herself in this new world of Mutantkind unsure of her place in it… but when a face from her past returns only to be killed, she seeks help from others who feel similar to get vengeance.”

Fallen Angels #1 is in comic stores now.

So what did you think of Fallen Angels? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!