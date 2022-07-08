Marvel Fan Art Transforms Ryan Gosling into the MCU's Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling has been getting fan-cast in superhero roles for a very long time, with some wanting the actor to play Batman and more recently Nova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, there were rumors that Gosling had been officially cast as Nova but the actor ended up debunking that rumor as quickly as it began. It turns out that the actor would prefer to play Ghost Rider as opposed to any other comic book character. Now, one Marvel Studios fan has officially revealed a cool concept that transforms Gosling into the iconic character.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle @Clements.Ink, created a cool design that shows The Gray Man star as Ghost Rider. In the concept art it shows Gosling transforming into Ghost Rider, with one half of it being Johnny Blaze and the other half the Spirit of Vengeance. It also features a pretty awesome leather jacket that is sure to make fans think that the actor could play the role. You can check out the fan art below!

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters is Thor: Love and Thunder. The film feels absolutely nuts compared to everything we've seen so far and that's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

