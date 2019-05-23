Marvel Fan’s Avengers Twist on Graduation Cap Goes Viral

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere and the mania over the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still thriving. Fans have been expressing their love in various creative ways, and the Internet cannot get enough. The latest in a long line of tributes was shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.” Reddit user, u/mCProgram, shared a photo of their recent graduation cap, and it already has almost 30,000 upvotes.

“Thought you guys might enjoy my graduation cap,” they wrote. As you can see, they revamped the famous Doctor Strange/Tony Stark interaction from Avengers: Infinity War in which Strange says out of 14,000,605 possible futures, they only win in one.

Many fans commented on the photo by altering famous quotes from the franchise.

“Principal, I’ve come to bargain…,” u/Black_Spider_Man joked. (This Doctor Strange quote was actually repeated by MANY users for obvious reasons.)

“Did you graduate?,” u/_jvc123 asked. “What did it cost?” (Avengers: Infinity War!)

“This cap, I like it. Another!,” u/evilspyboy added. (Thor!)

“Some people… graduate…..not us,” u/Hispindian replied. (Avengers: Endgame!)

Nice work, Reddit!

