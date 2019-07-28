Marvel Fan Highlights the Unsung Heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is incredibly vast with 23 movies having been released during the last eleven years. Within these films are an array of heroes ranging from high tech billionaires to space raccoons, so there are quite literally scores and scores of characters that could be considered heroic. While the Avengers are the ones who usually get the praise, there’s also a large pool of minor characters who deserve some credit for contributing to the world’s protection. Recently, a Marvel fan took to r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU” to honor some of the characters who don’t always get the praise they deserve.

“Without these people, the world wouldn’t have been saved,” u/maximuss2 wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the images include Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) in The Avengers, Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci) from Captain America: The First Avenger, Ho Yinsen (Shaun Toub) from Iron Man, Harley Keener (Ty Simpkins) from Iron Man 3, and Helen Cho (Claudia Kim) from Avengers: Age of Ultron. While some of these characters managed to survive (Helen and Harley) others died for their cause (Dr. Erskine and Yinsen). Heck, Coulson died twice! (He’s still technically dead on Agents of SHIELD, but he appears to be on his way back.)

A few fans commented on the post to honor these under-appreciated heroes.

“Without Coulson, the world would probably look like smashed potato by now. Dude saved the world like hell knows how many times,” u/Buzurg1789 wrote.

“The people of the MCU are so lucky we had Coulson and his team hanging around,” u/Tthig1 added. (It’s true! Watch Agents of SHIELD, people.)

“Pic needs the rat from Endgame,” u/EHondaRousey joked.

Are there any Marvel characters you would add to this list? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.