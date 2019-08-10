Marvel Fan Points Out How Far Rocket Has Come in Avengers: Endgame

Throughout the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have watched as their favorite superheroes underwent many devastating challenges, often coming out of the other end all the better for their experiences. Then Avengers: Endgame brought the conclusion to many journeys, showing how much growth they have gone through, but few have had a journey like Rocket Raccoon.

The resident pilot (don’t tell Quill) of the Guardians of the Galaxy started out as a cranky nuisance, pushing his teammates away from him in his first two film appearances. His relationship with his teammates was still fragile in Avengers: Infinity War when he decided to split from the rest of the group to aid Thor.

But the Avengers movies show how much he’s grown by the end of his experience with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, becoming as close to Thor as he is the other members of the Guardians — and it shows during their trip to Asgard.

Now Rocket isn’t exactly known for his pep talks, but it is great to see him actually try this time. Perhaps his talks with Yondu or the stinging words of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had an effect on him.

It will be great to see his storyline concluded by the filmmaker who helped define his big screen personality, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn is energized by the fact that he’ll get to return to Rocket in the future.

“When you asked me what was saddest for me when I thought it was gone—and anybody at Marvel can tell you—it’s this very strange and attached relationship to Rocket,” Guardians writer-director James Gunn said in an interview earlier this year. “Rocket is me, he really is, even if that sounds narcissistic. Groot is like my dog. I love Groot in a completely different way. I relate to Rocket and I feel compassion for Rocket, but I also feel like his story has not been completed.”

“He has an arc that started in the first movie, continued into the second and goes through Infinity War and Endgame, and then I was set to really finish that arc in Guardians 3.” Gunn continued. “That was a big loss to me—not being able to finish that story—though I was comforted by the fact that they were still planning to use my script.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.