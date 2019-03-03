Marvel Fan Spots Connection Between ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War’

The Disney/Fox merger is expected to be completed sometime this month, so it’s no surprise Marvel fans are looking for connections between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the X-Men films.

Recently, a Reddit user noticed a similarity between the upcoming Dark Phoenix and Captain America: Civil War, and it has some fans wondering whether or not it’s just a coincidence.

Posted to r/Marvel, a subreddit operated by fans that is “dedicated to Marvel Comics, its publications and hundreds of characters,” this image from the Dark Phoenix trailer shows a collar worn by Magneto (Michael Fassbender), which happens to be similar to the one worn by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in Civil War.

“From Dark Phoenix trailer: The X-Men and Magneto are wearing inhibitor collars similar to the one Scarlet Witch was wearing in Civil War,” u/GodofConquerors wrote.

As you can see, both look the same and likely work simiarlly to stop the characters from using their powers.

While some think this is just a coincidence, others believe this was a purposeful choice. Considering Magneto was once believed to be Scarlet Witch’s father in the comics, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to believe the same device would be used to deter their mutant powers. Of course, that has since been retconned and mutants do not currently exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s hard to say if this actually means anything.

Lots of Marvel fans are making good points on both sides of the argument.

“The guys that put the collars on them are called the ‘MCU’”, the original poster added. “I think it’s an Easter egg.”

“Probably more likely a coincidence,” u/DreadPirate_BlueTail argued.

“They could be an early prototype of the collars since Dark Phoenix takes place in the ’90s,” u/_Andale_ suggested.

“Almost like there are only so many generic prop schemas for ‘sci-fi prison collar’”, u/Spiritofchokedout joked.

“Maybe because they’re from the same comics?,” u/V4lr0g pointed out.

What do you think about the similar collars? Is this just a coincidence or is it hinting at an eventual merger between the franchises? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters on April 26th, and Dark Phoenix is finally being released on June 7th.

