Marvel Fan Spots New ‘Thor’ Easter Egg Nearly a Decade Later

Comic book movies are known for many awesome things, but one trait the Internet is especially obsessed with are the easter eggs. The joy of spotting something new is always satisfying for fans, and thanks to Reddit we now know about a fun little detail from the first Thor movie. Shared to r/marvelstudios, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” this image shows that the photo of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) taken by Darcy (Kat Dennings) in the diner is used later in the film.

“The picture on the fake ID Selvik gives the Sheild agents in Thor uses the picture Darcy takes of Thor in the diner,” u/TheManWithoutFearTR shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the photo, sharing their thoughts on the catch.

“I need a One Shot of Darcy getting the fake ID made,” u/iamziyou wrote.

“Thor’s gonna have to get that renewed, it expired years ago,” u/joelalsojoel joked.

However, most of the fans were just hung up on Thor’s eyebrows.

“Ah, OG Thor and his bleached eyebrows. He looks so much better in the subsequent movies,” u/Thundercus wrote.

“The pic on the id has nonbleached eyebrows and looks so much better!!,” u/DrSeeker101 pointed out.

“THEY CHANGED THE EYEBROWS,” u/james_bond0215 screamed.

Clearly, people prefer Thor’s current look.

You can catch Thor next in Avengers: Endgame, which stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!