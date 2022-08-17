Marvel Fan Transforms Henry Cavill Into Hyperion Amidst Loki Rumors

Earlier this week, a new but unsubstantiated rumor revealed that Henry Cavill was set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hyperion during the second season of Loki. The rumor also revealed that the Squadron Supreme would also show up during the series as a The Boys-styled riff of the Justice League, who will ultimately team up with Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Hyperion is kind of an evil version of Superman, so casting Cavill is perfect, especially with Warner Bros. and DC Comics not working out a new deal with the actor. Fans have already gotten excited over the idea and created some imaginings of how he could look like Hyperion.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink has revealed what he thinks Cavill could look like as Hyperion. The art gives the actor a pretty comic-accurate suit with some live action elements. Cavill gets a blue and gold suit that looks similar to Ikaris' costume in The Eternals and it looks perfect. You can check out the fan art below!

While these rumors should definitely be taken with a grain of salt, it's fun to think about the possibilities. Cavill was rumored to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to announce his return as Superman, but he never appeared. During the convention, Dwayne Johnson got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting Black Adam, where he revealed that he thinks that Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

