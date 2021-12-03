Marvel Fans Are Obsessed With Chris Evans Meeting Mickey Mouse at Disney World

It’s another beautiful day on Chris Evans’ Internet. The actor known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is often delighting fans on social media, recently going viral for a sweet post about The Office‘s Jim and Pam. This week, Evans paid a visit to Disney World, and some photos of him with Mickey and Minnie Mouse have been taking the Internet by storm. Many fans have been posting the photos on Twitter and gushing over Evans and his love for Disney.

“Better quality photo of Chris Evans at Disney!,” @CEvansNews tweeted earlier this week. You can check out the photo below:

Thankfully, Evans’ days with Disney are far from over. The actor may be done playing Steve Rogers in the MCU, but he’ll soon be starring in Lightyear, the Pixar movie about the astronaut Buzz Lightyear is based on in the Toy Story universe.

“There’s a core idea about Buzz that we noticed when we really drilled down looking at all of the Toy Story movies: That Buzz has a disagreement over the nature of reality,” director Agnus MacLane explained. “In the first Toy Story, he believes he’s a space ranger when Woody says he’s a toy. In the second movie, they had to bring in another Buzz Lightyear to kick jumpstart that again. And he had to convince his other self that HE was a toy. And there’s Spanish Buzz in [Toy Story 3], and then the inner monologue in [Toy Story 4]. That was a bedrock for something we knew we needed to pay off.”

You can check out some of the best tweet reactions to Evans’ Disney World visit below…

Looking Sharp, Chris

Hot New Couple Alert

Having a Blast

My Emotions!

Out in the Wild

Where’s the Lie?

You Love To See It

Can’t Look Away

Dream Man

In Conclusion