Marvel Fans Can’t Wait Until Morbius Comes Out Later This Month

The calendar officially reads January 2022, which means Sony’s Morbius is due to hit theaters any day now. In fact, the Jared Leto vehicle drops on January 28th, and Marvel fans can’t wait for the flick to debut. So many fans of the character got to talking about him Sunday night, he became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

A large part of the excitement involves the potential surprises fans might get along the way in a post-Spider-Man: No Way Home world now that Sony and Marvel Studios are involved in multiversal shenanigans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened,” Leto said in a previous video address. “There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.

Keep scrolling to see what Morbius fans are saying.

Morbius on Repeat

i’ll take Morbius 3 times🙏 — Luke (@qLxke_) January 3, 2022

Happy Morbius Month!

Greatest CBM Ever

The Morbius director carefully creating the greatest CBM ever made pic.twitter.com/n4AjdS0dUM — Jeremiah (@JeremiahofNY) January 2, 2022

Looks Great

https://twitter.com/TopMorbiusFan/status/1477849828386299904?s=20

Intrigued

I’ll admit it. I’m intrigued about Morbius. So yeah I’m looking forward to it. I’m more excited for Batman in March though. Should be a fun couple months pic.twitter.com/LuJ1YYBiNW — brentacPrime (@brentacPrime) January 3, 2022

OG Look

https://twitter.com/7Venomcomics/status/1477762148227031045?s=20

The Crossover We Deserve

https://twitter.com/SpiderBat57/status/1477750809366564872?s=20

*****

Morbius is currently set to hit theaters on January 28, 2022.

What other Spidey-family characters do you hope to see in live-action at one point or another? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!