Marvel Fans Take on Comcast to Get X-Men, Fantastic Four Properties in the MCU

Marvel fans are speaking out against Comcast, whose proposed buyout of Fox endangers Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ hopes of integrating Fox-controlled properties like X-Men, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney looked set to acquire 21st Century Fox‘s film and television assets in December with a $52.4 billion dollar deal, but Comcast — owners of NBCUniversal — have aggressively pursued Fox with an all-cash bid of $65 billion, topping Disney’s stock-based offer.

Comcast moved forward with the massive bid after a federal court greenlit AT&T’s long-in-the-works acquisition of Time Warner for $85 billion.

B. Riley FBR analyst Barton Crockett opined the two conglomerates could split the Fox assets on the table, with Comcast acquiring overseas pay-TV company Sky while Disney gets the rest — namely the film and television assets, including the live-action screen rights for Marvel Comics characters starring in Fox’s X-Men universe and Fantastic Four films.

Avengers: Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely said he believes Marvel is “not really allowed to think about [X-Men] until that deal comes through,” and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said recently he’s “just sitting, waiting for a phone call to say yay or nay,” because “obviously it would be nice to have access to that entire library” of Fox-controlled characters.

With Disney at risk of losing their chance to bring characters like Wolverine, Deadpool, Doctor Doom, the Silver Surfer and Galactus into the MCU — already home to the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy — some Marvel fans are speaking out against Comcast on social media, expressing their hopes to see the Fox properties integrated under the Marvel Studios banner.

Most of the Marvel fans don’t realise how much of a threat that Comcast is for the future of the MCU. If Disney loses this chance, we won’t see the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the MCU. Marvel Studios won’t get the rights of their superheroes back. If they lose. We lose. pic.twitter.com/G1Ij74yYmW — ANT-MAN & THE WASP™ (@MarkusZolan) June 13, 2018

Comcast, leave 21st Century Fox alone. Sincerely, everyone.



I need X-Men and the Fantastic Four in the MCU. You’re not supposed to crush that dream. pic.twitter.com/b6H3HgLChN — Wililiam (@Wililililiam) June 13, 2018

Everyday I wake up in a cold sweat in the dead of the night. Nightmares of Comcast buying Fox and Marvel never getting back X-Men and Fantastic Four still haunt me SOMEBODY END MY AGONY NDDVKOTEDVMJOUWAM pic.twitter.com/tqPvu4vVmJ — Marc (@Starslawd) June 11, 2018

Okay, I really want Disney to buy Fox because I just want my freaking MCU Fantastic Four film. Comcast, back off or face my fiery wrath. ??? — Debbie, Lady of Shalott ??? (@WisteriaMelody) June 14, 2018

People who want Comcast to buy Fox because they think Comcast would somehow make a better X-Men movie than Marvel Studios need to go an watch Pacific Rim: Uprising and then never talk ever again. — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) June 7, 2018

In regards to Disney-Comcast buying 20th Century Fox: I don’t care who gets Fox as long as Fox’s Marvel rights get back home. It’s time for the leather jumpsuit X-Men to give way to Marvel Studios — Gogurt Pieface (@garrettfpierce) June 16, 2018

Please Comcast, don’t crush our dreams of having the X-Men and the Avengers meet in the movies.

Last time Disney was pissed at Fox she killed Wolverine, Xavier, Cyclops, Multiple Man, took Magneto’s kids from him, and nearly destroyed all mutants in the comics. — Jean Grey (@4everbuffy) June 13, 2018

Dear @comcast, Please let @WaltDisneyCo get @20thcenturyfox. How could you stop @Marvel family reunion? Don’t you want to see XMen and Fantastic Four with the @Avengers? — Iris Wu (@iriswuty) June 14, 2018

gonna be so pissed if Comcast takes Fox cuz that means no good X-men or Fantastic Four movies ///: — Jowel (@uhchoa) June 14, 2018

@21CF just bc Comcast is offering more money PLEASE do the world a favor and stick with Disney!!!!! We wanna see X-men and Fantastic Four in the MCU!!!! — (((Phtevey))) (@PHTEVENMORT) June 13, 2018

. @comcast you already screw me with shitty WiFi, don’t screw me again and be the reason the X-Men and Fantastic Four aren’t in the MCU. Spend the 65 mil elsewhere. — Chris Calabrese (@brese1993) June 13, 2018

I’m really gonna hate on Comcast if the X-Men, F4 and all the other Marvel properties owned by Fox don’t go to Marvel Studios. — ? (@imwithmico) June 13, 2018

Comcast, no. Fuck off. Do NOT buy 21st Century Fox! DO NOT STOP US FROM GETTING OUR MCU X-MEN AND FANTASTIC FOUR (Which would finally be a good one). — #̷̈̑͑̀̒̂̿̐̋̃̆͂͑͂͂̇̄̐H3©TΩR»» (@PLAY3RLXIV) June 13, 2018

Man, Comcast really doesn’t want the Fantastic Four to show up in the MCU… https://t.co/5yOQ4ZMIyO — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) June 13, 2018

If Comcast screws us out of getting the X-men, the Fantastic Four and Deadpool in the MCU… pic.twitter.com/4Sgk7kRDWL — ? (@NubiaWonder) June 13, 2018

@Disney @RobertIger OUTBID #COMCAST. @Marvel needs the @XMenMovies back! Think of the insane profits you’ll bring in with Marvel Studios led X-Men movies. It’s enough to go ALL in. #CounterComcast — Anthony Fitzgerald (@Patchy710) June 13, 2018

No! Stay away! The world needs the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Deadpool to join the MCU! — Bobby T (@BobT854) June 14, 2018

Disney, you better not let Comcast beat you like that. We are so damn close to getting X-Men and Fantastic Four in the MCU.



Don’t fuck this up. — Aaron Falvo (@reviewngnetwork) June 14, 2018

Today I stared off into the distance while wind blew majestically through my beard as I pondered am I okay with monopolies if it means Marvel Studios can do an X-Men movie finally. — BrilliantVillain (@IntergalacticQ) June 13, 2018

I am generally not a fan of companies merging but my selfish superhero ass just wants to see the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool in the MCU.



The fact AT&T and Time Warner are allowed to merge now means Comcast will try to buy Fox.



I don’t know. I just hope Disney wins. — Doc Watches Something (@DocWatchesSome) June 12, 2018

If @comcast messes up X-Men and the Fantastic Four joining the MCU, I’m boycotting Comcast. I will cancel my cable service immediately. Don’t fux with the MCU!! https://t.co/3S8buNbbKJ — Jp (@BiscayneJay) June 13, 2018

@comcast stop your shit and let @Disney and @MarvelStudios have the movie rights back to the #Xmen and #FantasticFour! Amongst others! Nobody wants this deal to happen and nobody can do the #Xmen and #FantasticFour like @MarvelStudios — Creole Williams (@alwilliams32) June 14, 2018

Media consolidation is obviously very bad and I would like it to not be happening……but if it is going to happen, I sure hope Disney beats out Comcast in the bidding war for Fox so we can get the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the Avengers — Hungry on Main (@dtrombino) June 13, 2018

Hey Comcast, how about you back off so Disney can buy 21st Century Fox so I can have all my favorite superheroes in one place. I need the X-Men and Fantastic Four to be in the MCU. Stop trying to crush my dreams. Sound good? Okay thanks. pic.twitter.com/fWTAXI9AjH — Jenna ? (@ilovett18) June 14, 2018

fox ain’t even that valuable, disney let comcast take everything but buy the marvel rights PLEASE or arrange a deal with comcast like y’all did it with sony pic.twitter.com/rrNij8oX2V — jos (@petereyparker) June 13, 2018