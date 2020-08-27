Marvel Fans Are Getting Impatient Waiting for The Eternals Trailer
Last weekend, DC fans were living their best lives as the DC FanDome event dropped first looks and trailers for a number of films, including Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, and perhaps the most eagerly awaited, The Batman trailer. It was an exciting day to be sure, but now Marvel fans are wondering when they'll get a trailer for a film that they are eagerly awaiting: The Eternals.
As things go, there's been very little in terms of news about The Eternals. Back in July, Don Lee who plays Gilgamesh in the film, shared some photos from the set of the film on Instagram and other than a bit of news here and there from various cast about reshoots back in June, that's been about it, especially with Marvel not having a presence during Comic-Con@Home in July. There is still plenty of time for a trailer to be released -- the film doesn't come out until February 2021 -- and it's likely that Marvel is trying to hold out until Black Widow hits theaters, something currently scheduled for November 6th, but that hasn't stopped fans from growing impatient.
On Twitter, fans have been expressing their frustration, especially in light of DC's big reveals last week. Want to see just how frustrated Marvel fans are when it comes to the wait for a The Eternals trailer? Read on for some of our favorite examples and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Waiting...waiting...
The eternals trailer pic.twitter.com/CGVIQ2ocpE— GG (@glendyglant) August 26, 2020
Keeping track of the days
169 days. reslease the eternals trailer @Marvel pic.twitter.com/IIyxY1Cw1I— eterna e orgulhosa da marvel 🛸 (@aquinaofia) August 27, 2020
Another day
another day, still no eternals trailer— shauna (@mcuangela) August 26, 2020
C'mon
August is almost ending, c'mon when can we just get our trailers... pic.twitter.com/jecQdYQY7U— 💫stream the eternals trailer💫 (@Eternals_Lord) August 26, 2020
Please revive the fandom
@MarvelStudios this exact second is a good time to release the eternals trailer your fandom is literally dead— katherine misses aos (@JEDIBELOVA) August 26, 2020
Marvel should take notes from DC FanDome
DC dropped a trailer for The Batman with it having less than 40% footage and Marvel haven’t a trailer for The Eternals yet. Fandome was massive as it allowed fans to watch multiple events, see the casts, and watch trailers for free. Marvel could learn from Fandome— 🤷♂️ (@Acomicfan52) August 26, 2020
Numb
hello pls i need the eternals trailer just to feel something,,,,,— jouise needs mutuals 🥺 (@MAGIKINTERLUDE) August 26, 2020
What MCU?
can marvel release the eternals trailer ?? i’ve forgotten about the mcu— alya (sophie) (@joshuasorpin) August 26, 2020
Extreme measures
mcu twitter stans hacking into marvel studios for the eternals trailer pic.twitter.com/zO2EUcFPGP— cheree (@romanoffsbarton) August 26, 2020
Marvel can just do it now! Don't wait!
Again, WHAT are they supposed to show us??? They can release the Eternals trailer online at any moment now. It doesn't require a whole FanDome thing 😭😭😭
And they won't show us anything from the Disney+ shows untill they've done filming 💀— (ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴍᴀʀᴠᴇʟ) (ᴍʏ ʜᴇʀᴏ ᴀᴄᴀᴅᴇᴍɪᴀ) (@Court_z013) August 26, 2020
