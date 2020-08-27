Marvel Fans Are Getting Impatient Waiting for The Eternals Trailer

Last weekend, DC fans were living their best lives as the DC FanDome event dropped first looks and trailers for a number of films, including Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, and perhaps the most eagerly awaited, The Batman trailer. It was an exciting day to be sure, but now Marvel fans are wondering when they'll get a trailer for a film that they are eagerly awaiting: The Eternals.

As things go, there's been very little in terms of news about The Eternals. Back in July, Don Lee who plays Gilgamesh in the film, shared some photos from the set of the film on Instagram and other than a bit of news here and there from various cast about reshoots back in June, that's been about it, especially with Marvel not having a presence during Comic-Con@Home in July. There is still plenty of time for a trailer to be released -- the film doesn't come out until February 2021 -- and it's likely that Marvel is trying to hold out until Black Widow hits theaters, something currently scheduled for November 6th, but that hasn't stopped fans from growing impatient.

On Twitter, fans have been expressing their frustration, especially in light of DC's big reveals last week. Want to see just how frustrated Marvel fans are when it comes to the wait for a The Eternals trailer? Read on for some of our favorite examples and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.