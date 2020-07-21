New Look at Marvel's The Eternals Revealed

✖

Don Lee plays Gilgamesh in the upcoming Marvel Studios film The Eternals. On Tuesday, Lee took to Instagram to share some photos from the set of the film. Within one of those photos is framed concept artwork from the film. The artwork is in Lee's trailer on the film's set. You can take a look below. Lee writes on Instagram, "Marvel Studios' THE ETERNALS will be released in Feb 2021. Sharing with you some photos from last year, from the set in London. 1. Gilgamesh's trailer 2. Welcome letter from Marvel Studios 3. Gilgamesh's chair Thanks always for your support. Cheers!"

As Lee mentions, The Eternals is on Disney's calendar for release in February 2021. Disney had set it to open in November, but the coronavirus pandemic forced Marvel Studios to delay the film. Lee's co-star, Salma Hayek, implied that reshoots for the film were about to take place.

Actress Lia McHugh, who plays the Eternal called Sprite in the film, recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her role and teased a film with an epic scope. "Oh my gosh, every day was a surprise. It was completely insane," McHugh said. "The budget and the [production] level, they're so extravagant on so many things, and the people I've worked with were amazing. I had the greatest time in London. I got to explore so much and travel, like the Canary Islands and shot on cliffs and on volcanoes. It was the experience of a lifetime."

Marvel's The Eternals takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The film will involve both the Celestials and the Deviants. In the comics, the Celestials created the Eternals as an evolutionary offshoot of humanity. The Celestials intended them to be the protectors of the Earth. The Deviants, another evolutionary branch, instead seeks to wipe out humanity.

While Marvel hasn't revealed official footage from the film, videos from the set The Eternals have appeared online, giving fans a taste of what's to come. Set photos offer a look at some of the actors and Marvel's next big romance in the making.

Marvel’s The Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao is directing the film.

The Eternals opens in theaters on February 12th.

