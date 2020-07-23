Marvel Fans Demand Eternals, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailers Or Else

✖

2020 has been a crazy year for everyone, including Marvel fans, who haven't seen a new addition to the MCU in a year. All of the upcoming films have been pushed back, with Black Widow currently set to hit theaters in November, followed by The Eternals in February. Of course, with the current pandemic, that could always change. However, fans have been holding out hope that some of the Marvel series coming to Disney+ will drop this year. There haven't been any release dates announcements lately other than Falcon and the Winter Solider will not be hitting the streaming site in August as originally planned. While fans are being patient, there is one thing they desperately crave: trailers. We haven't seen any new footage of the Disney+ shows since the Super Bowl trailer dropped back in February, and there have been zero trailers for The Eternals.

"WE WANT THE TRAILER FOR ETERNALS, WANDAVISION & FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER RIGHT NOW !!! SHARE THIS !! NOW!," @KirkDeveyck tweeted. You can check out the hilarious video below:

We feel your pain, guys! This is especially true since this time last year, San Diego Comic-Con dropped a ton of exciting announcements. While SDCC has been canceled due to the pandemic, the celebration gets to live online with Comic-Con@Home. The event will feature hundreds of online panels and virtual exhibits that fans can enjoy from the comfort and safety of home online. The schedule was recently released, and the festivities begin today. Unfortunately, Comic-Con@Home will not include anything from Marvel Studios, so fans shouldn't expect any trailers to drop this week, but here's hoping!

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on November 5th, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

