Marvel Fans Imagine Living in the MCU With Hilarious Twitter Trend
Love it or hate it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs Hollywood. The Disney-owned property is the biggest franchise to ever grace Tinsel Town, and most might argue the outfit still has plenty of gas left in its tank. Throughout 24 films, the MCU has grossed nearly $23 billion at the box office, and it's probably safe to say no other studios are remotely close to unseating the world from its throne.
The MCU consistently dominates social media chatter, so it's no surprise the Marvel Studios property found itself as a global trending topic on a random Saturday night. No movie or shows have been released this weekend, it's just prominent enough to garner enough attention on a casual weekend night.
Here, fans of the MCU are imagining what role they'd take if they actually lived within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we've gathered some of the funniest responses here. Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying!
Too Much Damage
#IfIWereInTheMarvelUniverse I would be so mad because of all the insurance I’d have to pay. I barely make enough irl. 😭 pic.twitter.com/k5nSc1Qqhz— ScrumptiousBadonkadonk (@scrmptsbdnkdnk) July 31, 2021
Bacon Man
#IfIWereInTheMarvelUniverse I'd be bacon man pic.twitter.com/W5oeEZNDEu— Voodoo (@Voodoo_Preacher) July 31, 2021
AoS = Canon?
#IfIWereInTheMarvelUniverse I'd be an agent of shield and hang out with my fav characters pic.twitter.com/s81E6yRpxc— Jamie Clarke - 💛❤💙 (@54JDC) July 31, 2021
Free Hugs
#IfIWereInTheMarvelUniverse I’d give them as many hugs as they needed pic.twitter.com/PzQolJwXGn— kr0ze (@kateros01979916) July 31, 2021
Holiday in Asgard
#IfIWereInTheMarvelUniverse I'd like to vacation in New Asgard. pic.twitter.com/UsvJVFxjpB— 💕Melissa🧚♀️ (@Melissa17690175) July 31, 2021
Hanging with Luis
i’d be having story time sessions with luis. #IfIWereInTheMarvelUniverse pic.twitter.com/npUi8qep4v— linh (@antmanismyfav) July 31, 2021
Spooky Frank
#IfIWereInTheMarvelUniverse I wouldn't be there to play games like the "superheroes". pic.twitter.com/N3hKFN1cUp— Omen Comics & Omen Revelations Podcast (@ComicsOmen) July 31, 2021