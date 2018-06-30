Marvel Fans React To Black Widow’s ‘Avengers 4’ Look

Avengers 4 doesn’t need any additional hype, but some new promo images are doing a fine job of getting fans even more excited as well as giving them up-close looks at all the characters. This includes Black Widow‘s new look, and fans are making their voices heard.

The first round of promo art showed off a group shot of the remaining Avengers as well as the newest addition to the MCU. The initial group included Captain America, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, War Machine, Rocket Raccoon, Iron Man, Nebula, Thor, and Captain Marvel, and a few characters will be sporting new looks for the big Phase 3 finale.

That includes Black Widow, who will be returning to her classic red hair. That original promo image though only shows that her hair is read, as Hulk’s costume behind her obscures most of the other details. When the new promo images hit fans noticed that she is actually sporting a long braid, indicating that her hair has had some substantial time to grow since Infinity War.

The new images also showed that the braid actually fades from red to blonde, so it seems she never got around to dyeing it. It makes sense too, as hair upkeep is the last thing Widow has probably had the time for since Thanos eliminated half the universe.

As for her costume, it mostly seems to be a blend of her Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Winter Soldier costumes, though again, it is hard to see some of those details. She will also be utilizing her batons once more.

Other big departures are Hawkeye, who is getting a sleek new suit that incorporates some of the Ronin features, War Machine’s heavily upgraded tech, and Captain America’s clean-shaven look with a return to the familiar star logo.

But this is all about Black Widow, so hit the next slide to see how Marvel fans are reacting!

A Stylish Queen

The famed spy changed up her look in Avengers: Infinity War, and it seems while she’s returning to being a redhead, she isn’t ditching the blond look altogether. Fans seem to be quite receptive to the combination.

HOLD ON! She’s redhead WITH blonde tips?!

I love one stylish queen ?#BlackWidow #Avengers4 pic.twitter.com/NW5ODRUDeq — Kira Figs (@KiraFigs) June 29, 2018

“HOLD ON! She’s redhead WITH blonde tips?!

I love one stylish queen ?

#BlackWidow #Avengers4″

Famous Parents

Kira Figs made another appearance on the list thanks to this tweet, which envisions fellow Avengers Black Widow and Captain America as a powerful couple who also happen to be her parents. Hey, a fan can dream, right?

“Found one in better resolution, LOOK AT THEM ?

My parents ready to kick some ass ??

#Romanogers #BlackWidow #CaptainAmerica #Avengers4″

A Side by Side Comparison

Black Widow changed her hair in a big way in Infinity War, going all blonde, and some fans are welcoming the change back to her traditional red hair, and are pretty receptive to the long ponytail too. Which one is your favorite?

“? o ????? #BlackWidow

:

Síguenos @NoticiasGeekTV

:

#avengersinfinitywar #avengers #NoticiasGeekTV #superheroes #hombrearaña #spiderman #ironman #vengadores #marvel #marvelmexico #hasbro #muñecos #ironspider #hulk #viudanegra #brujaescarlata #vengadores4 #Thanos #GemaDelAlma…”

Redhead All The Way

While the jury is out on Captain America’s clean-shaven look, most are happy to have the red locks making a comeback for Black Widow. The ponytail is new of course, but they seem receptive to that too.

My wife liked the bearded Cap, but we both need a redheaded #BlackWidow ? — HaveGeekWillTravel (@Have_Geek) June 29, 2018

“My wife liked the bearded Cap, but we both need a redheaded #BlackWidow ?”

Blonde Is Better

Not everyone loves the new look of course, as it seems the blonde short hair from Avengers: Infinity War won over a few fans. The good news for them is it is still kind of there in this new hairstyle, just not as prevalent as it once was.

As for Captain America, it’s pretty much universal that bearded Cap is the best Cap.

I liked their IW look more, bearded steve and short hair blonde natasha!!! #Capwidow https://t.co/XDsFlZqDQL — Sana~ (@hereiamsana) June 29, 2018

“I liked their IW look more, bearded steve and short hair blonde natasha!!! #Capwidow”

Blonde and Red?

Other fans are focusing on the ponytail, specifically the way it starts to lighten. That suggests she just let it grow and never colored it to match her natural red locks. Thing is, she’s been kind of busy over the past year, so dying her hair is probably the furthest thing from her mind.

Has she grown it out without dying it?? Is she gonna have ombré hair this time?!?!?! #BlackWidow #Romanogers pic.twitter.com/59pN5GObmZ — Natasha (@NAHMikaelson) June 29, 2018

“Has she grown it out without dying it?? Is she gonna have ombré hair this time?!?!?! #BlackWidow #Romanogers”

You Better Run

Other fans see this as a sign that Black Widow is in no mood to play. She’s never minded fighting with her hair down, but as fans know from Infinity War, this upcoming fight is one unlike anything the Avengers have ever encountered, and Widow isn’t taking any chances.

You know its about to go down when the Black Widow- who has ALWAYS fought battles with her hair down, FINALLY TIES IT UP.



YOU BETTER RUN, MOTHERFUCKERS.



SHE’S FUCKING COMING.



NO WIG IS SAFE.



HIDE, BIIIIIIITCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/l7ZWjFFhXl — Joe Chill (@JoeChill00) June 29, 2018

“You know its about to go down when the Black Widow- who has ALWAYS fought battles with her hair down, FINALLY TIES IT UP.

YOU BETTER RUN, MOTHERFUCKERS.

SHE’S FUCKING COMING.

NO WIG IS SAFE.

HIDE, BIIIIIIITCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#BlackWidow”

Returing To Your Roots

Black Widow’s blonde departure was fine for most fans, especially since the look has roots in the comics. For many though, the premiere look for Black Widow will always involve her red hair, and fans are happy to see Avengers 4 embracing that iconic look.

“Scarlett back to her old look. Love #BlackWidow ? #Avengers4 Concept Art!”

Some Time Has Passed

We aren’t sure how much time has passed between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and the beginning of Avengers 4, though as one fan points out it has to be at least some significant time, as Widow’s hair would need a bit of time to grow out that long.

oof the timespan between iw and a4 was that long nat could grow out her red hair without even dying it https://t.co/5hh3S2e9Gr — bread (@imheretoship) June 29, 2018

“oof the timespan between iw and a4 was that long nat could grow out her red hair without even dying it”

Why A Fishtail Braid?

Other fans aren’t loving the new hairstyle, but not necessarily because it trades in blonde for red. In some cases, it is because of the hairstyle itself, the fishtail braid. The earlier image released didn’t give a great look at it, but the new photos give a much better glimpse at it, and some aren’t fans.

#ScarlettJohansson is my #1 GIRL CRUSH and I have no idea why they have an BAD-ASS like #BlackWidow in a Fishtail Braid ? #Avengers4 pic.twitter.com/t2VLeKd6Z2 — NY Jᴜsᴛɪᴄᴇ Sᴇᴇᴋᴇʀ (@NYJusticeSeeker) June 29, 2018

“#ScarlettJohansson is my #1 GIRL CRUSH and I have no idea why they have an BAD-ASS like #BlackWidow in a Fishtail Braid ? #Avengers4”