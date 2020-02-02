Marvel Fans Are Most Excited For Paul Rudd At Super Bowl 2020

People just love Paul Rudd, especially on the Internet where he’s basically got unanimous approval. So, when his fans got word that the Ant-Man star was down in Miami for NFL Honors and the Super Bowl, they couldn’t hold in their excitement. It’s been a fun time during the last few weeks as Rudd’s Kansas City Chiefs powered their way to the biggest stage of them all. He and Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet hyped up the team’s fans before the massive comeback against the Houston Texans. There was a lot of emotion in Arrowhead Stadium and online people were happy to see a nice guy be on the winning end of things.

While on the red carpet for the event, Rudd got to talk to Cleveland Brown wideout Jarvis Landry who asked how the actor ended up becoming a Kansas City fan. The Ant-Man star explained that he grew up there and has been a fan ever since. Seeing that passion on his face prompted Landry to ask him if he was ready for the moment. That question makes a ton of sense as the Chiefs haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1969. So, there’s a lot riding on Sunday’s contest, but Rudd won’t let it get him down as he remained just about as positive as he always is.

Even more hilarious was Twitter’s general reaction to one reporter’s quest to get the Marvel star to recreate his “Look At Us” meme from an appearance on Hot Ones. When the Chiefs punched their ticket to the big game, Rudd was on a flight to Kansas City and a reporter noticed him. Charlotte Wilder of Sports Illustrated wanted to do the meme exchange right then and there, but she resisted. Then after a whirlwind comeback and locker room celebration, she found him hanging out in the locker room. Without even asking, he remembered her from the flight and her greeting. Then, he said the magic words without even knowing that’s what she wanted.

Well, there will be more people wanting to see those words come out of Rudd’s mouth if Kansas City prevails tomorrow. Check out some of the best responses to his appearance below:

Just rooting for whoever Ant-Man is rooting for

General awareness: I will be rooting for Paul Rudd’s team at the super bowl!! pic.twitter.com/GBS9WPtRP7 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) February 1, 2020

Go Chiefs…I guess

I do not care about football but Paul Rudd likes the chiefs so go chiefs I guess — Ally (@allyetandy) February 1, 2020

Paul Rudd content!

I can’t wait for tomorrow’s content of Paul Rudd at the super bowl. pic.twitter.com/kYiJocP5VW — MeKenzie Hilsmeyer (@mekenzie413) February 1, 2020

Someone’s about to be watching a bunch of NFL now…

Omg Paul Rudd sighting at the NFL honours maybe I’ll have to get into the nfl just for Paul sightings now kfjdjdjd — Cam (@planetcameron) February 1, 2020

Time to Shine

i know paul rudd is so excited about the the super bowl, it’s his time to shine pic.twitter.com/1nM0Bmnzr9 — josh (@ruddacc) February 1, 2020

Tuning in just for Paul Rudd

Only plan to watch the super bowl for Paul Rudd — XXX (@hjaybee) February 1, 2020

Kegger time?

I wonder if Paul Rudd is going to throw another Kegger at his moms house when the @Chiefs win the Super Bowl 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lLjlpzteMP — Kings of the AFC (@HoneyBadgerSZN_) January 31, 2020

Do it for Paul

Normally I don’t care about the Super Bowl, but that’s only because Super Bowls of the past have never been directly linked to Paul Rudd’s happiness. This year, we do it for him — ♥ mark ♥ (@markedly) January 28, 2020

It really is that simple.