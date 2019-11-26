Marvel Fan Creates the Ultimate Fantastic Four Movie Poster

Before long, Marvel’s First Family will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finally bringing a long-time Marvel icon to the shared entertainment universe. Fans across the world have long fancast the roles of Reed Richards, the Storms, and Ben Grimm and now, a fan has cobbled together some of the most popular fancasts to create an epic new poster. Shared to r/MarvelStudios, fan artist u/SUPERFRAME uses John Krasinski (The Office), Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Zac Efron (Baywatch), and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) to assemble the iconic team. You can see the art here or by scrolling below.

The group last appeared in Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four reboot in 2015, which was both a critical and commercial flop. Now that Disney has purchased Fox, the live-action rights to the characters have reverted to Walt Disney Studios and, in turn, Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios.

Krasinksi has previously admitted he’d love appearing alongside his real-life wife (Blunt) in a future Fantastic Four movie. “Oh yeah, the Fantastic Four. I would love that,” Krasinski said in a previous interview. “I mean listen, I’m still getting into the whole superhero thing. I didn’t read comics as a kid, not as many, I read some but not as much, but I’m a huge superhero fan, so yeah, I’d love to do something like that. If there are any left, a lot of these have been taken, but the ones that are left, yeah, I would love to do something like that. And listen, I’d love to work with her again so any chance I got would be great.”

