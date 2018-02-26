Marvel Announces New Thor Series

The God of Thunder is getting a fresh start this June.

Marvel Comics has announced Thor #1, relaunching the series with writer Jason Aaron remaining on board. He’ll be joined by Marvel “Young Guns” artist Mike Del Mundo.

The series also sees the original Odinson returning to the role of Thor. Jane Foster’s story will conclude with the final chapter of “The Death of the Mighty Thor” in The Mighty Thor #706.

“On the one hand, I still feel like I’m writing the same Thor story that began six years ago in the pages of Thor: God of Thunder #1, Aaron tells Marvel.com of Thor’s fresh start. “But at the same time, God of Thunder had a very different look and feel and focus than Jane Foster’s story. And even though Thor Odinson is now reclaiming his mantle, this new volume will also be going in a very different direction. Thor has a completely new status-quo. Actually the entire landscape of his corner of the Marvel Universe has been changed in the wake of the ‘Death of the Mighty Thor’ arc in Mighty Thor. But there’s still a War of the Realms raging, and Thor isn’t looking to stand on the sidelines.”

Aaron also spoke about reteaming with Del Mundo, whom he worked with on the Secret Wars series Weirdworld.

“The thing I’m most excited about though is getting to work with Mike Del Mundo again,” Aaron says. “I loved the beautiful craziness he brought to the page when we did Weirdworld together, and things are even wilder and more beautiful here. There just aren’t many artists in comics today whose work I love and admire more than Mike’s, so I feel incredibly fortunate to be launching this new direction for Thor with Mike by my side.”

Del Mundo adds, “I’m super excited about this new journey! Working with Jason on Weirdworld was so much fun and badassery and I’m getting that same excitedness and feels with this new Thor series—with added thunder!”

Thor is just the latest series announced as part of Marvel’s “Fresh Start.” Marvel has also announced relaunches of Avengers, Black Panther, and Venom.

Thor #1 goes on sale June 13th.