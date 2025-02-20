All 9 Different Hulk Colors From Marvel Ranked

The Hulk is the strongest one there is, and is known for his green, sometimes gray, skin. However, over the years, Marvel has introduced multiple Hulk variants. Sometimes, these Hulks are quite different from the mainline green Hulk, and other times very similar. There’s even variants of the green Hulk, mostly created by Banner’s DID. The Hulk has proven to be an extremely fruitful character for new ideas, something that has allowed the character to star in many amazing stories. Adding these different Hulk colors expanded the concept to new places, allowing the Hulk to star in even more kinds of stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are nine different variants of Hulk colors (so far), some with very different powers. Some of these Hulks are actually scarier than the green Hulk at his most powerful, and others, well, aren’t. There are even variants that many of the most knowledgeable Hulk fans don’t even know. Here’s the nine Hulk colors, ranked by their powers.

9) Grey Hulk

The Hulk was originally grey in his first appearance, but this was more because grey ink was cheaper. This period isn’t actually considered the Grey Hulk years, those would come later. The Grey Hulk is the weakest of the Hulks, but also one of the more intelligent. It was during his time as the Grey Hulk that the Joe Fixit personality came to the fore, and the Hulk became a much more crafty version of himself. Joe Fixit worked for the mob in Las Vegas, wearing massive tailored suits and frightening everyone who came across him.

There’s also a savage version of the Grey Hulk, yet this version of the character still has the lowest starting strength levels of the Hulk. He lost the one thing that made the Grey Hulk so dangerous — his intelligence — but was still extremely formidable. Wolverine learned this the hard way; he and the Grey Hulk had an epic battle that Wolverine thought he had won. However, the Grey Hulk’s healing factor kicked in and he decimated Wolverine. Grey Hulk might have been weaker, but being a weaker Hulk still made him more powerful than basically anyone he’s fought.

8) Orange Hulk

The Orange Hulk is a multiversal variant of the Hulk that was battled by the Uncanny X-Force. This Hulk fought for the forces of Weapon Omega, a multiversal Wolverine from The Age of Apocalypse who went evil. The Orange Hulk seemed to have all of the same powers of the Green Hulk, but his powers were quite different. Instead of being powered by gamma radiation, this Hulk was fueled by solar energy. It’s assumed that this Hulk was created by one of Weapon Omega’s geneticists, possibly Dark Beast or Sugar Man. It is generally assumed that his power increased in the sun.

The Orange Hulk’s solar-based power seems pretty cool, but it also feels like it can be more easily exploited than the gamma-powered Hulks. However, it’s safe to assume that this Hulk does have the high strength level and the infinite strength potential of the Green Hulk, so it has that going for it. However, the Orange Hulk wasn’t enough to beat the Uncanny X-Force, which speaks to a greater weakness than other Hulks.

7) Green Hulk

The Green Hulk is the most well-known Hulk, but is also one of the weakest. Now, calling a Hulk “weak” is a little bit of a misnomer, but Green Hulk being this low in the listings speaks to how powerful the other Hulks on the list are. The Green Hulk set the powers of the other Hulks — extreme superstrength and durability, an amazing healing factor, the ability to absorb gamma radiation, and infinite strength potential, with his strength ramping up as he got angrier. The Green Hulk can go toe to toe to Thanos and the Mad Titan fears him, which really says it all about how dangerous the Green Hulk can be.

The most interesting part about the Green Hulk is his mind. Sometimes, the Green Hulk is a childlike monster that wants to be alone. Other times, it’s a monster controlled completely by its rage. Sometimes, Banner is able to take control of the Green Hulk, making him Professor Hulk. There have also been smart Green Hulks, ones who are little different than the Professor Hulk. The Green Hulk is also almost completely immune to telepathy and can resurrect from the dead because of gamma radiation’s relationship to the One Below All.

6) Red Hulk

The Red Hulk got his big-screen debut in Captain America: Brave New World, showing MCU fans just how dangerous this Hulk variant can be. That said, Sam Wilson was able to defeat him, which is very different from the Red Hulk of the comics. While Thunderbolt Ross was the Red Hulk in both universes, there seems to be a major difference in power. The Red Hulk has the same basic powers as the Green Hulk, but the major difference is that the Red Hulk doesn’t get stronger because of anger, but by absorbing energy. This made the Red Hulk extremely dangerous to all of the more powerful heroes out there, since most of them used energy of some sort. Plus, the Red Hulk was able to absorb gamma radiation as well.

In the comics, the Red Hulk basically beat everyone he fought. One of the more epic battles the Red Hulk fought was against Thor. Red Hulk trounced Thor, battering him and outfighting him at every turn. Hulk was eventually able to beat Red Hulk, though, but the Red Hulk stayed around for years, joining both the Avengers and the Thunderbolts. The Red Hulk also opened the floodgates for the other non-Green and Grey Hulks, and even produced a Red She-Hulk.

5) Brown Hulk (Devil Hulk)

The Brown Hulk is a very interesting Hulk variant. Technically, the Brown Hulk — often called the Devil Hulk — is the Green Hulk in every way. The Hulk doesn’t actually turn brown. Instead, the Devil Hulk is a mental construct of Bruce Banner’s mind and is a representation of all the anger, hatred, and intelligence of the Hulk. The Devil Hulk is the Hulk who does all of the horrible things, the one who pushes the Hulk in directions that Bruce Banner would never do, nor would the more simple-minded Hulks.

The Devil Hulk played a huge role in The Immortal Hulk. For much of the series, this was the Hulk that was in control of the Hulk’s body. It was only ever seen in its true form inside Banner’s mind, giving readers an idea of the monster that lived inside the Green Hulk. There’s really no reason for him to be brown, other than it looks awesome. The only reason that he’s ranked above the Red Hulk despite basically being a Green Hulk is that the Devil Hulk is much more brutal than the regular Green and has the power and craftiness to defeat the Red Hulk.

4) Purple Hulk

The Hulk was turned purple once while fighting alongside Doctor Strange, but there really wasn’t any difference between Green and Purple Hulks. However, there would be a later version of the Purple Hulk that was quite different from Green Hulk. This Hulk came to be after “Dark Reign,” a time when Norman Osborn, otherwise known as the Green Goblin and branching out from fighting Sider-Man to becoming a major Marvel villain, was trying to use A.I.M. to usurp S.H.I.E.L.D. Norman ended up fighting the Avengers and dosed himself with a serum based on the Super Adaptoid. This transformed him into the Purple Hulk and gave him the powers of all the Avengers. A Purple Hulk would also appear in the MCU’s What If…? when Happy Hogan was transformed into it, also gaining the powers of the Avengers.

Now, while the Avengers often get trounced by the Green Hulk, one person having all of their powers is definitely much more powerful than the other Hulks. The Super Adaptoid has faced off against the most powerful Avengers of all time, meaning that the Purple Hulk has some serious superpowers. A Purple Hulk as an ally is the best thing to see on the battlefield, but one who’s an enemy is a very scary sight.

3) Silver Hulk

The Silver Hulk has the base powers of the Green Hulk, but then gets a massive upgrade. See, the Silver Hulk is the Herald of Galactus, meaning that he has been given all of the powers of the Silver Surfer. The Silver Hulk can move at many times the speed of light, is covered in an impregnable silver skin, can survive anything in space, and has the Power Cosmic. This would almost certainly raise his base strength and it also gave him a variety of amazing powers. He could control any type of energy he encountered, wielding vast cosmic energy. The Power Cosmic also allowed him to control matter at a molecular level, letting him transfigure things into anything he wanted.

The Silver Hulk is an extremely frightening manifestation of the Hulk. The Green Hulk is already one of the most powerful humans that ever existed, but giving him the powers of the Herald of Galactus makes him akin to a god. The Silver Hulk is superlatively powerful, and giving that kind of power to a being like the Hulk makes it one of the scariest to ever exist in the Marvel Multiverse.

2) Blue Hulk

In the Marvel Universe, there’s a thing that’s called the Enigma Force. The Enigma Force basically flits around the universe, finding hosts and giving them vast cosmic powers. These people then become Captain Universe, battling evil. It was later revealed that the Enigma Force was basically a sentient emanation of the universe itself. It took over a woman in a coma and helped the Avengers during the Incursions, which was actively destroying the multiverse, using the godlike power of the Enigma Force to save the 616 universe.

Blue is the main color of the costume worn by someone who becomes Captain Universe. When the Enigma Force took over the Hulk, he became the Blue Hulk. The Blue Hulk boasted all of the powers of Captain Universe, increasing his starting strength exponentially and giving him complete power of the energies of the universe. This Hulk is easily one of the most powerful Hulks to ever exist.

1) Black Hulk (The Dark Hulk)

The Black Hulk, or Dark Hulk, is yet another example of the Hulk being changed by other beings. This all stemmed from Hulk’s ally Doctor Strange. Strange was battling an entity known as Shanzar, or the Dark Entity, and the Hulk decided to help his friend out. When Shanzar sensed the Hulk’s power, it decided that it wanted to possess him. The Dark Entity is one of the few beings ever able to actually take control of the Hulk, and once it did, it created the most powerful Hulk anyone had ever seen.

This Hulk combined all of the powers of the base Hulk with the powers of an ancient magical being from another dimension. This Hulk had godlike power, allowing him control over the very molecules around him, and was even to break out of one of Doctor Strange’s greatest spells, the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak. Strange and She-Hulk were able to free the Hulk from Shanzar, but if they had failed, the Black Hulk would have torn apart the Earth. There’s also another example of the Black Hulk, but this one isn’t the Dark Hulk; instead, this Black Hulk was just an aspect of Bruce Banner representing all of his anger.

What’s your favorite version of Hulk? Let us know in the comments below!