Marvel Star Gwyneth Paltrow Releases NSFW Goop Christmas Ad

Gwyneth Paltrow is shifting into the holiday spirit with a lot of her Marvel work with Iron Man behind her. Now, the actress and founder of Goop has debuted a new risqué commercial for her wellness brand. The 47-year-old is doing a lot in the new ad as she prepares for the holiday festivities. The ad is titled “The Joy of Getting Ready” and that name is pretty funny because it could be conceived as a double entendre. Putting on a record to set the mood and doing things in slow motion to make the feeling last as long as possible should have possibly been a hint of sorts. But, there is more. The voice-over at one point says, “Do something for others, but don’t forget about number one…yes, that is a vibrator.” And there it is! Having an object like that is pretty amazing to see in a Christmas advertisement, but holiday cheer comes in different varieties for a whole lot of folks. But, as one would expect, people online were caught off-guard by that sudden inclusion in what looked like just a normal upscale ad for a wellness brand during the holiday season.

More cheeky comedy was leading the way to the dramatic reveal as the narrator said, “Someone’s double-fisting. And dammit! She’s earned it…go ahead and have a laugh, even if it is just for the camera.” The purpose of that entire commercial was to build some awareness around Goop’s clothing line, G Label. But, undoubtedly the conversation around the advertisement has concerned that rather suggestive content and then the outright presence of a vibrator in case subtlety isn’t your thing.

The website for the G Label winter collection describes the clothes as, “Bring on the joy and cheer, tulle and brocade, satin and sheer. And with it, a flurry of invites, a host of toasts, and a bevy of fireside festivities. Here for all of it is our December collection, the last of the year: a mix of elegant eveningwear, snuggly-soft sweaters, and more cocktail-ready pieces wrapped up in a pretty, frilly bow. You’re in good company.”

Though Paltrow has taken some heat for some of the new-age-y things that have been associated with Goop. This latest collection is just a reminder that there are countless people who trust her publication for recommendations. Goop describes their history as, “Launched in 2008 out of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s kitchen as a homespun weekly newsletter, GP created goop to organize her unbiased travel recommendations, health-centric recipes, and shopping discoveries for friends, and also as a place to get her own questions—about health, fitness, and the psyche—answered. It has always been a place for GP to introduce some of the incredible experts who have mentored her throughout her life, and a place where readers can find suggestions about where to shop, eat, and stay from a trusted friend—not from an anonymous, crowd-sourced recommendation engine.”